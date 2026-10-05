e.l.f. POP transports e.l.f.'s community to sensorial destinations, starting with an arctic-inspired holiday launch

e.l.f. Brands, including of e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. SKIN and e.l.f. Hair, part of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF), is making its move into fragrance and body care with the launch of e.l.f. POP, a new collection that transports consumers to sensorial destinations through signature scents. The category expansions debut with e.l.f. POP: Tromsø, a limited-edition holiday drop featuring "Spicy Bundt Nice" fragrance inspired by the wintery wonders of Norway.

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e.l.f. Brands is making its move into fragrance and body care with the launch of e.l.f. POP, a new collection that transports consumers to sensorial destinations through signature scents.

The comprehensive e.l.f. POP lineup, featuring additional destination scents, will be released in January 2027.

Highlighting e.l.f. Brands' elasticity to meet the community where they are, the debut of e.l.f. POP exemplifies e.l.f.'s approach to listening, learning and leaning in. The e.l.f. POP name is an ode to e.l.f. Cosmetics' Jelly Pop, a limited-edition mini collection and one of the brand's first community-loved scents. e.l.f. continued to embrace community signals in the category with the limited-edition fragrance collab earlier this year with H&M. Fragrance is the fastest growing beauty category globally*, and 42% of fragrance wearers who look for scents to evoke mood or emotion when purchasing**.

Meeting the holiday season with a hot drop fueled by wintertime favorites, Tromsø is the first stop on e.l.f. POP's globetrotting journey. Tromsø, Norway, where the winter sky ignites with the Northern lights, is in every sense a quintessential holiday destination. e.l.f. POP: Tromsø's fragrance "Spicy Bundt Nice" captures those sensorial vibes with notes of holiday spice cake, orange zest, cardamom, butter cream frosting, cedarwood and warm musk. The spicy gourmand limited-edition e.l.f. POP: Tromsø collection includes three SKUs, all priced accessibly: fragrance mist ($13), silky body cream ($13) and a travel-size kit ($12).

e.l.f. partnered with two Norwegian artists to create a holistic, transporting experience across the Tromsø collection's packaging and supporting campaign. Illustrator Esra Røise anchors the collection's visuals across the product line. Pop artist SKAAR created the soundtrack for the launch assets.

"e.l.f. POP is our next bold leap as we stretch into new playgrounds and categories. Fragrance is a unique form of self-expression; it is personal and customizable. Body care transforms an everyday necessity into a ritual of self-care and indulgence. Each intentionally selected destination in the e.l.f. POP collection is designed to transport you somewhere you want to be to make you feel something personal and special," said Oshiya Savur, Chief Marketing Officer of e.l.f. Brands. "Our destinations are a connective throughline to our community, they guided our flight path to locations that inspired the collection. It is rooted in pride and place, the power of people, which we feel is the true essence of e.l.f. POP."

The e.l.f. POP: Tromsø collection launched on TikTok Shop US on October 4, 2026, during "Fall Deals for You Days," and is available on elfcosmetics.com, elfcosmetics.co.uk, TikTok Shop UK and TikTok Shop Germany starting today, October 5, 2026. The collection will also be available on Amazon (US/UK/DE/CA) on October 6, 2026.

*Mintel: Fragrance Usage Consumer Study, 2025

**NIQ US Beauty Personal Care Mid-Year Review, 2026

About e.l.f. Brands

e.l.f. Brands, part of e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF), includes e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. SKIN and e.l.f. Hair, and is fueled by a mission to make the best of beauty accessible and a purpose to make the world a better place for every eye, lip and face. Purpose led and results driven, e.l.f. Beauty is a different kind of company that disrupts norms, shapes culture and connects communities through positivity, inclusivity and accessibility. As a bold disruptor with a kind heart, e.l.f. Brands' superpowers are delivering universally appealing, premium-quality products at affordable prices that are vegan, e.l.f. clean and double-certified by Leaping Bunny and PETA as cruelty-free. e.l.f. Brands are proud to have products made in Fair Trade Certified facilities. Learn more at www.elfcosmetics.com.

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Contacts:

Media Contact

Jen Budres-Tani

jbudres@elfbeauty.com