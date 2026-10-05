Created and published on behalf of ZEFIRO Methane Corp. It is now becoming increasingly clear that ZEFIRO METHANE (Canada: ZEFI | ISIN: CA98926D1069 | WKN: A3DVHU) is far more than just a specialist in well remediation. The company is positioning itself with great success at the intersection of energy infrastructure, environmental protection, and decarbonization. It is right in tune with the spirit of the times and at the heart of the growing needs of the U.S. economy. Behind the millions of decommissioned oil and gas wells, a billion-dollar market is emerging. Leaking abandoned wells must be sealed, sites remediated, and methane emissions permanently reduced. Zefiro has already proven that environmental responsibility and a scalable business model can go hand in hand. Revenue jumped by 31.1% in fiscal year 2025/26 to a record $42.5 million, while adjusted EBITDA was significantly positive for the first time at $3.8 million. With the acquisition of Viking Well Service, the record-breaking $19.6 million contract from Ohio, and other major projects through 2029, the company's operational reach is expanding. For investors, one aspect is gaining importance that is often overlooked in the traditional oil and gas business: Zefiro does not treat ESG as a mere public relations message, but as a concrete component of its business model. Demand now ranges from government remediation programs to private clients who require clean and risk-free sites for infrastructure projects. A striking example of this expansion is the second contract in Cuyahoga Valley National Park near Cleveland, where Zefiro has now successfully sealed two additional oil and gas wells. The key point: The U.S. National Park Service counts approximately 1,800 wells in at least 47 U.S. national parks, opening up a particularly sensitive environment for Zefiro with significant long-term growth potential. Investors can participate in this green mission at a valuation of approximately CAD 52 million. Analysts agree: "The time for a revaluation has come!"

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