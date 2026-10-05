Regulatory News:

CTP N.V. ('CTP' or the 'Company'), Europe's largest listed owner, developer and manager of logistics and industrial real estate by gross lettable area, today announces the scrip take-up and conversion ratio of its 2026 interim dividend.

The 2026 interim dividend amounted to €0.345 per ordinary share. Shareholders were given the choice to receive the dividend either in shares (default) or in cash, with the share fraction for the dividend based on the volume-weighted average price (VWAP) of the Company's shares on Euronext Amsterdam of the last three trading days of the election period, ending on 2 October 2026 (including).

The number of dividend rights that are entitled to 1 new ordinary share has been set at 36.95. The share dividend corresponds to the cash dividend of €0.345 per ordinary share.

Shareholders representing 11.3% of the total number of outstanding ordinary shares have chosen to receive the dividend in cash, while shareholders representing 88.7% of the total number of outstanding ordinary shares opted for payment in shares.

After payment of the dividend by way of delivery of the ordinary shares, the total number of issued and outstanding ordinary shares will increase by 11,771,272 to a total of 501,956,548 ordinary shares. The ordinary shares to be delivered as payment have a nominal value of €0.16 per share, are fully fungible with the Company's issued ordinary shares and will be listed and admitted to trading on Euronext Amsterdam. The payment date for the dividend payment in cash and delivery of the ordinary shares will be 8 October 2026.

About CTP

CTP is Europe's largest listed developer, owner, and operator of logistics and industrial real estate by gross leasable area ("GLA"), with a portfolio of 14.8 million sqm of GLA in 12 countries and 2.0 million sqm under construction as of 30 June 2026. The company's ready-built factories and warehouses, together with its custom-built solutions, serve over 1,700 clients ranging from large blue-chip multinationals to local SMEs. CTP builds long-term partnerships through a client-first approach, maintaining roughly 90% annual retention and generating 65% of new business from existing client expansion. All new buildings are certified to the BREEAM standard "Very Good" or higher, underscoring the company's commitment to sustainable development. CTP holds Investment Grade ratings from S&P: BBB (Stable), Moody's: Baa2 (Stable), and JCR: A (Stable).

For more information, visit www.ctp.eu.

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Contacts:

CONTACT DETAILS FOR ANALYST AND INVESTOR ENQUIRIES:



Maarten Otte, Chief Investment Officer

Mobile: +420 730 197 500

Email: maarten.otte@ctp.eu



Pavel Švihálek, Funding and IR Manager

Mobile: +420 724 928 828

Email: pavel.svihalek@ctp.eu