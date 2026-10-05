Addtech AB: Addtech acquires Mechanical Power Transmission Ltd

Addtech Industry, a business area within the Addtech Group, has today signed an agreement to acquire 82 percent of the shares in Mechanical Power Transmission Ltd ("MPT").

MPT, operating under the DePe Gear brand, manufactures custom-engineered gears, transmissions, and mechanical driveline components for demanding industrial applications. The company's customers operate in sectors including defence, energy, rail, aerospace, and mining. Headquartered in Stoke-on-Trent, United Kingdom, MPT employs 57 people and has an annual sale of around GBP 10 million.

The closing took place 2 October and is estimated to have a marginal positive effect on Addtech's earnings per share during the current financial year.

Stockholm, October 5, 2026

Addtech AB (publ)

For further information, please contact

Niklas Stenberg, President of Addtech AB, +46 8 470 49 00

Daniel Prelevic, Business Area Manager, Addtech Industry, +46 703 09 93 29

Addtech is a technical solutions group that provides technological and economic value added in the link between manufacturers and customers. Addtech operates in selected niches in the market for advanced technology products and solutions. Its customers primarily operate in the manufacturing industry and infrastructure. Addtech has about 4,900 employees in more than 150 subsidiaries that operate under their own brands. The Group has annual sales of about SEK 23 billion. Addtech is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on October 5, 2026, at 8.00 a.m. (CEST).