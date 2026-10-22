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WKN: A2QEPD | ISIN: SE0014781795 | Ticker-Symbol: AZZ2
Tradegate
21.10.26 | 07:47
29,620 Euro
+0,47 % +0,140
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Europa 600
Schweden 30
1-Jahres-Chart
ADDTECH AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ADDTECH AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
29,10029,14009:55
29,10029,12009:55
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.10.2026 09:00 Uhr
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Addtech AB: Addtech acquires Connectors & Switchgear Ltd

Addtech Energy, a business area within the Addtech Group, has today signed an agreement to acquire 100 percent of the shares in Connectors & Switchgear Ltd ("C&S").

C&S develops and manufactures high-voltage connectors and related components for substations and switchgear primarily to UK grid operators, contractors and manufacturers of substation equipment. The company is headquartered in Banbury, UK, has 42 employees and annual sales of approximately GBP 10 million.

C&S will become part of and complement the operations of Allied Insulators Ltd, which is a supplier of equipment and components for electrical distribution- and transmission lines and sub-stations within the Energy Supply business unit.

Closing will take place today. The acquisition is expected to have a marginal positive effect on Addtech's earnings per share during the current financial year.

Stockholm, October 22, 2026

Addtech AB (publ)

For further information, please contact
Niklas Stenberg, President of Addtech AB, +46 8 470 49 00
Marcus Johansson, Business Area Manager, Addtech Energy, +46 76 270 80 07

Addtech is a technical solutions group that provides technological and economic value added in the link between manufacturers and customers. Addtech operates in selected niches in the market for advanced technology products and solutions. Its customers primarily operate in the manufacturing industry and infrastructure. Addtech has about 4,900 employees in more than 150 subsidiaries that operate under their own brands. The Group has annual sales of about SEK 23 billion. Addtech is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on October 22, 2026, at 9.00 a.m. (CEST).


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Historische Öl-Krise - 5 Aktien, die davon profitieren!
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