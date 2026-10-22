

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Addtech AB (ADDHY) reported a profit for its second quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled SEK570 million, or SEK2.10 per share. This compares with SEK484 million, or SEK1.80 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 8.4% to SEK5.907 billion from SEK5.450 billion last year.



Addtech AB earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: SEK570 Mln. vs. SEK484 Mln. last year. -EPS: SEK2.10 vs. SEK1.80 last year. -Revenue: SEK5.907 Bln vs. SEK5.450 Bln last year.



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