Attendo AB: Attendo builds new care home in Oulu, Finland

A new Attendo care home with 60 resident places is being built in Pateniemi, Oulu in Finland. The new care home will provide modern and welcoming facilities designed to support safety and a meaningful everyday life for the elderly. The home is expected to be completed in autumn 2027.

The new two-floor care home will comprise approximately 2,600 square meters. Both floors will have shared living and dining areas as well as a kitchen. The home will also include sauna and dedicated staff facilities. The carefully designed courtyard will provide residents with opportunities to spend time outdoors and enjoy the fresh air.

"We are delighted that a new home for older people is being built in Oulu. There is a significant need for high-quality care places, and this new Attendo home will be an important addition. Our goal is to create a pleasant and safe home where residents can enjoy a meaningful everyday life on their own terms," says Minna Hirvaskoski, Area Manager for Nursing Homes at Attendo in Finland.

The new care home is being developed with a strong focus on sustainability and energy efficiency. The property will have an energy efficiency rating of A and will use geothermal heating and solar panels.

Facts about Attendo's new care home in Pateniemi

Number of residents: 60

60 Location: Pateniemi, Oulu

Pateniemi, Oulu Size: Approximately 2,600 square meters

Approximately 2,600 square meters Energy efficiency rating: A

A Planned completion: Autumn 2027

Attendo AB (publ)

For more information

Annie Adielsson

Investor Relations & Corporate Communications Manager

Phone: +46 72 085 68 08

Email: annie.adielsson@attendo.com

For more information

Linda Bengtsson

Head of Press and External Communications

Phone: +46 722 51 10 06

Email: linda.bengtsson@attendo.com

About Attendo

Attendo is the leading care provider in the Nordics. With compassion, commitment and competence, we create quality in every interaction and strengthen the individual in their everyday life. Through experience, specialist competence and ability to add capacity, we are part of the solution to the care challenges in society. Our vision is to provide better care to more people. The operations comprise approximately 770 units and around 33,000 employees in Finland, Sweden and Denmark. Attendo's head quarter is located in Stockholm and the company is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.