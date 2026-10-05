Logistics Reply, the Reply group company specializing in innovative solutions for supply chain execution and warehouse management, today unveiled the LEA AI Agent Authority Model, a new practical framework delivered alongside LEA Reply Dynamic Intelligence, enabling organizations to deploy AI agents with the right authority for each task-not maximum autonomy

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Logistics Reply introduces the LEA AI Agent Authority Model, a new practical framework delivered alongside LEA Reply Dynamic Intelligence, enabling organizations to deploy AI agents with the right authority for each task-not maximum autonomy.

As AI moves from assistance into live warehouse execution, organizations need a governed way to decide how much authority agents should have in each operational context. Without clear criteria, adoption can stall or place additional risk on operational teams. The aim is to give agents the authority appropriate to each task: the ability to act does not, on its own, justify permission to do so.

The LEA AI Agent Authority Model addresses this challenge by bringing together two dimensions: organizational AI maturity and contextual agent authority. It combines four stages of maturity, from early adoption to mature, with five authority levels: Inform, Recommend, Act, Coordinate and Governed Autonomy. The framework helps organizations identify where AI can create value today and determine what agents should do, where and under which guardrails, based on the use case, context and risk. Authority can then be extended as operational evidence and trust develop.

To support the application of the framework, LEA Dynamic Intelligence provides pre-built agents and an agent builder for creating and deploying agents tailored to customer needs. This connects the model's guidance on maturity and authority with practical applications in warehouse operations.

Five new pre-built agents, available from 5 October 2026, address recurring warehouse tasks without requiring custom development. Each has its own data contract and integration approach, and operates with a level of delegated authority and human oversight appropriate to its task and operational context:

Out of Stock Agent identifies the causes of stock unavailability and distinguishes actual shortages from temporary issues, helping reduce delays and manual checks.

identifies the causes of stock unavailability and distinguishes actual shortages from temporary issues, helping reduce delays and manual checks. Labor Distribution Agent supports real-time workload balancing by identifying bottlenecks, estimating the effort required to meet cut-off times and recommending workforce reallocation.

supports real-time workload balancing by identifying bottlenecks, estimating the effort required to meet cut-off times and recommending workforce reallocation. ABC Rebalancer Agent recalculates ABC classification based on movement data and generates a reclassification report. Upon approval, it writes the updated classes back to the warehouse management system (WMS) item master.

recalculates ABC classification based on movement data and generates a reclassification report. Upon approval, it writes the updated classes back to the warehouse management system (WMS) item master. Dock Scheduling Agent enables planners and carriers to search for and book dock-door slots through natural-language conversation, using guided dialogue that takes scheduling rules into account.

enables planners and carriers to search for and book dock-door slots through natural-language conversation, using guided dialogue that takes scheduling rules into account. Lost Found Agent is triggered when a task runs late and can use camera input to assess the environment, identify causes of delay and detect issues such as an item blocking the route of an autonomous mobile robot (AMR).

"AI is creating enormous expectation, but also genuine uncertainty. Many teams know they want AI but are not sure where it should sit in daily operations or how to adopt it safely. AI maturity is organizational; agent authority is contextual. Our role is to help customers understand where AI can create value today, what level of authority is appropriate for each operational decision, and how to increase that authority safely as trust and evidence develop," said Enrico Nebuloni, Executive Partner at Reply.

With the LEA AI Agent Authority Model and LEA Dynamic Intelligence, Logistics Reply gives customers a practical path to agentic AI in warehouse execution. For more information on LEA AI Agent Authority Model and LEA Dynamic Intelligence visit: https://www.reply.com/logistics-reply/en

Logistics Reply

Logistics Reply is the Reply Group company specializing in software solutions for supply chain execution and warehouse management. Built on 30+ years of execution software, data intelligence, and risk governance, its LEA Reply platform provides a common digital execution foundation combining warehouse management, planning and optimization, automation and robotics integration, intelligent orchestration, and AI capabilities. Designed for complex and evolving logistics environments, LEA helps organizations connect people, processes, systems, and heterogeneous automation technologies within a scalable execution platform-supporting both highly manual operations and increasingly automated warehouses. Logistics Reply helps customers progressively evolve their operations through modular, cloud-native solutions, from core execution to intelligent orchestration and governed agentic AI, with a continued focus on measurable operational value. Discover our innovative software solutions at https://www.reply.com/logistics-reply/en

Reply

Reply [EXM, STAR: REY, ISIN: IT0005282865] specialises in the design and implementation of solutions based on new communication channels and digital media. As a network of highly specialised companies, Reply supports major industrial groups in the telecom and media; industry and services; banking and insurance and public sectors in defining and developing business models enabled by the new paradigms of AI, cloud computing, digital media and the internet of things. Reply's services include: consulting, system integration and digital services. www.reply.com

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Fabio Zappelli

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Irene Caia

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Tel. +39 02 535761