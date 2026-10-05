

SAN DIEGO (dpa-AFX) - Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) said Monday it has signed a multi-year patent license agreement with Huawei covering cross licenses to the companies' patent portfolios across 5G, compute, artificial intelligence and networking technologies.



The agreement also includes Qualcomm's purchase of certain Huawei U.S. patents covering compute, AI, networking and other technologies.



'This agreement reaffirms industry recognition of Qualcomm's 5G technology leadership and the success of Qualcomm's 5G SEP licensing program,' commented John Han, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Qualcomm Technology Licensing.



'Huawei's broad contributions to the 4G/5G standards, such as the near-physical-limit signal transmission technology using polar codes, have established Huawei's leadership in the mobile communications industry, and continuously transformed the way people communicate and live,' said Alan Fan, Huawei's Chief Intellectual Property Officer.



On the Nasdaq, Qualcomm shares closed up 1.53% at $184.87 on Friday, and the stock gained 2.47% in overnight trading.



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