Join Lyndsay Malchuk on Market Frontlines for an exclusive interview with Lewis Black, Chairman, President, and CEO of Almonty Industries (NASDAQ: ALM | Frankfurt: ALI1). In this insightful conversation, Lewis Black reveals two major announcements that signal a transformative shift for the company and the global tungsten market. First, Almonty has secured a landmark offtake agreement for 1,720 tonnes of tungsten from the Los Santos Mine, a significant validation of their strategic positioning. Second, the company has entered a major joint venture with the government of Rwanda, taking a 75% stake in a new venture that includes access to a mining concession, a processing license, and existing tungsten production. Discover how Almonty is executing a bold strategy that goes beyond traditional mining-focusing on margin, market share, and strategic control of the supply chain. Lewis Black explains the innovative four-year program to commercially process tungsten tailings, a potential game-changer for environmental reclamation and permitting challenges in Europe. He also shares his unique philosophy on building "like a submarine," the art of discretion in the mining industry, and why he believes that if you want tungsten in the West, you come to Almonty. Whether you're an investor, industry professional, or interested in critical minerals and geopolitical supply chain dynamics, this episode delivers actionable insights into how Almonty is quietly becoming a dominant force in the global tungsten market.