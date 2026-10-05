Regulatory News:

Havas N.V. (EURONEXT: HAVAS) hereby reports transaction details related to the €50 million buyback program as communicated on May 13, 2026.

From September 28, 2026, up to and including September 30, 2026, a total of 3,000 shares were repurchased on exchange at an average price of €17.7787.

Up to and including September 30, 2026, a total of 105,580 shares were repurchased under the share buyback program for a total consideration of 17.7795.

Havas N.V. publishes on a weekly basis, every Monday, an overview of the progress of the share buyback program on its website: www.havas.com/investor-relations-shareholders/regulated-information/

On September 30, 2026, Havas announced the suspension of its current Share Buyback Program for the duration of the Liquidity Program. Please refer to the press release in reference: https://www.havas.com/press_release/havas-enters-into-liquidity-agreement-to-support-stock-liquidity/

About Havas

Founded in 1835 in Paris, Havas is one of the world's largest global communications groups, with nearly 23,000 people in over 100 countries. With the ambition to help brands unlock Growth, Powered by Desire, Havas brings together creativity, media, technology and production capabilities to build strong, desirable brands that people genuinely want to engage with. Its integrated model is supported by Converged.AI, the Group's operating system that unifies data, technology and AI to deliver optimized, scalable marketing solutions across the full customer journey. AI-driven, fueled by human ingenuity, and grounded in the belief that desire drives both brand performance and business outcomes, Havas teams collaborate within Havas Villages worldwide to cultivate reputation, relevance and long-term preference for clients. Havas is equally committed to its people, fostering inclusive, responsible and inspiring workplaces where talent can thrive, because desire also starts from within. Further information is available at www.havas.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261005748723/en/

Contacts:

For more information, please contact:

Charlotte Rambaud

Global Chief Communications Officer

charlotte.rambaud@havas.com

+33 6 64 67 66 27

Delphine Maillet

Group Head of Investor Relations

delphine.maillet@havas.com

+33 6 80 36 18 12

Kristin Calmes

Global Senior Communications Officer

kristin.calmes@havas.com

+33 6 08 40 76 27