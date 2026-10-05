Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2026) - Heliostar Metals Ltd. (TSXV: HSTR) (OTCQX: HSTXF) (FSE: RGG1) ("Heliostar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares will commence trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") effective at market open on October 7, 2026. Following the graduation from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") to the TSX, the common shares of the Company (the "Common Shares") will continue to trade under the current ticker symbol "HSTR".

The Common Shares will be voluntarily delisted from the TSXV effective as of market close on October 6, 2026. The CUSIP and ISIN numbers remain unchanged, and shareholders are not required to exchange their share certificates or direct registration system advices or take any other action in connection with the TSX listing.

Heliostar CEO, Charles Funk, commented, "The Company's graduation to the Toronto Stock Exchange is another significant step forward for Heliostar. A big-board TSX listing rewards shareholders with greater trading liquidity, potential for additional index inclusions and broader capital markets exposure to support the growth of the Company. This uplisting and our recent GDXJ inclusion are meaningful milestones on our growth pathway. The next steps towards our goal of 500,000 ounces of annual production are delivering the Ana Paula Feasibility Study in H1 2027 and bringing this exceptional asset into production in 2028. With Cerro del Gallo and Goldstrike also advancing towards construction decisions in the coming years, we have one of the deepest growth pipelines in the industry."

About Heliostar Metals Ltd.

Heliostar is a growing gold producer with a goal to produce 500,000 ounces per year by the end of the decade. The cash flow from the Company's La Colorada Mine in Sonora and the San Agustin Mine in Durango supports the development of its 100% owned pipeline of growth projects in Mexico and the USA. These include the flagship Ana Paula development project in Guerrero, the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, and the Goldstrike project in Utah.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding the commencement of trading of the Common Shares on the TSX, the voluntary delisting of the Common Shares from the TSXV, the potential for additional index inclusions and broader capital markets exposure as a result of the listing on the TSX, the Company's goal of 500,000 ounces of annual production, the expected completion of the Ana Paula Feasibility Study in H1 2027, the potential for commercial production at Ana Paula, and potential construction decisions at the Cerro del Gallo and Goldstrike projects.

Such forward-looking information and statements are based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that the graduation to the TSX and the commencement of trading will proceed on the anticipated timeline and that the TSXV will process the voluntary delisting as anticipated. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information or making forward looking statements are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate. These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the risk that the commencement of trading on the TSX may not occur on the anticipated timeline and the risk that the voluntary delisting from the TSXV may be delayed.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/317319