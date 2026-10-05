West Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2026) - Surge Battery Metals Inc. (TSXV: NILI) (OTCQX: NILIF) (FSE: DJ5C) (the "Company" or "Surge") will host an analyst conference call today, Monday, October 5, 2026 at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the results of the Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS") for the Nevada North Lithium Project ("NNLP" or the "Project").

Participation in the call is restricted to equity research analysts. The PFS results were announced after market close on Friday, October 2, 2026 (see news release dated October 2, 2026). The Project is owned by Nevada North Lithium, LLC ("NNL"), the joint venture formed by Surge and Evolution Mining Limited ("Evolution").

Greg Reimer, President & CEO; Graham Harris, Chairman; and members of the PFS technical team will review the PFS results disclosed in the October 2, 2026 news release. An analyst and institutional investor question-and-answer session will follow. After the call, the presentation and a replay will be available to all shareholders on the Company's website.

Conference Call Details

Date: Monday, October 5, 2026

Time: 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Access: Restricted to equity research analysts and institutional investors

Registration (required, subject to approval): SURGE PFS ZOOM REGISTRATION LINK

This is an analyst call. Registration is required, and attendance is limited to equity research analysts and institutional investors. Analysts and institutional investors are asked to register at the link above using their firm email address. Each registration is reviewed by the Company and, if approved, the registrant will receive a unique join link by email. Registrations that cannot be verified will not be approved. Approved participants are encouraged to join approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

The presentation used on the call and a full replay will be posted at surgebatterymetals.com following the call, so that all shareholders have access to the same information. No information will be discussed on the call that is not already contained in the Company's news release dated October 2, 2026 or its other public disclosure.

Discussion on the call will be limited to information disclosed in the Company's news release dated October 2, 2026 and the Company's other public disclosure, available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Qualified Person as Defined Under National Instrument 43-101

Alan J. Morris, MSc, CPG of Spring Creek, Nevada, Geological Advisor to the Company, and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical aspects of this news release.

About Surge Battery Metals Inc.

Surge Battery Metals Inc., a mineral exploration company, is at the forefront of securing the supply of domestic lithium through its active engagement in the Nevada North Lithium Project. The Project focuses on development of high-grade lithium energy metals in Nevada, USA, a crucial element for powering battery electric storage and electric vehicles. With a primary listing on the TSX Venture Exchange and a listing on the OTCQX Market, Surge Battery Metals Inc. is strategically positioned as a key player in advancing lithium exploration.

About Nevada North Lithium, LLC

Nevada North Lithium, LLC, jointly owned by Surge Battery Metals Inc. (67.5%) and Evolution Mining Limited (32.5%), owns the Nevada North Lithium Project southeast of Jackpot, Nevada, about 73 km north-northeast of Wells, Elko County. The first four rounds of drilling at the Project identified a strongly mineralized zone of lithium bearing clays occupying a strike length of more than 4,700 meters and a known width of greater than 2,000 meters. The Project's updated Mineral Resource Estimate, filed June 30, 2026, reports a pit-constrained Measured and Indicated Resource of 657.5 Mt grading 3,007 ppm Li, containing an estimated 10.5 Mt of Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE), at a cutoff grade of 1,250 ppm Li. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Greg Reimer"

Greg Reimer,

Director, President & CEO

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Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This document may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target", "plan" or "planned", "possible", "potential", "forecast", "intend", "may", "schedule" and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information may relate to future prices of commodities including lithium, the accuracy of mineral or resource exploration activity, reserves or resources, the accuracy of cash flow forecasts, projected capital and operating costs, metal processing recoveries, mine life, production rates, regulatory or government requirements or approvals including approvals of title and mining rights or licenses and environmental, local community or indigenous community approvals, the reliability of third party information, continued access to mineral properties or infrastructure or water, changes in laws, rules and regulations including in the United States, Nevada or or any other jurisdiction which may impact upon the Company or its properties or the commercial exploitation of those properties, currency risks including the exchange rate of USD$ for Cdn$ or other currencies, fluctuations in the market for lithium related products, changes in exploration costs and government royalties, export policies or taxes in the United States or any other jurisdiction, the completion and outcome of the Pre-Feasibility Study, and other factors or information. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political, environmental (including endangered species, habitat preservation and water-related risks) and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules, and regulations.

Forward-looking statements in this news release also include statements regarding the holding of the analyst conference call and the matters to be discussed on it, the posting of a presentation and a replay of the call, the results and economic estimates of the Pre-Feasibility Study and the assumptions underlying them, the conversion of mineral resources into mineral reserves, the timing and filing of the technical report supporting the Pre-Feasibility Study, and the Company's plans for advancing the Project, including a Bankable Feasibility Study and permitting. There is no assurance that the Project will be developed or that the results estimated in the Pre-Feasibility Study will be achieved. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability, and there is no certainty that any part of the mineral resources will be converted into mineral reserves.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/317357