

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Insmed Incorporated (INSM), a biopharmaceutical company, said on Monday that Sara Bonstein has decided to step down as chief financial officer. She will continue to serve as CFO until October 30.



Subsequently, Insmed has commenced a search to identify the company's next CFO.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2026, Insmed has reaffirmed its revenue outlook of $1.25 billion to $1.40 billion for BRINSUPRI (brensocatib) and $450 million to $470 million for ARIKAYCE (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension).



Insmed will release its third-quarter financial results on October 29.



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