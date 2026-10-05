Securitas Technology Releases 2027 Global Technology Outlook Report

New report highlights how AI, cloud platforms and connected security ecosystems are reshaping the future of security

UNIONTOWN, OH / ACCESS Newswire / October 5, 2026 / Securitas Technology, one of the world's largest electronic security companies, today announced the release of its 2027 Global Technology Outlook Report, offering organizations practical insights into the technologies, trends, and business priorities transforming the electronic security industry.

Highly anticipated by security professionals across the globe - and now in its ninth annual edition - the Global Technology Outlook Report brings together perspectives from more than 16,000 end-user clients across 19 countries, independent research with more than 575 security decision-makers, 26 of the world's leading manufacturers, innovators, and Securitas Technology subject matter experts from around the world. The result is the industry's most comprehensive view of how security programs are evolving to address growing complexity, emerging risks, and rapidly changing technology.

As security increasingly supports business resilience, operational continuity and organizational confidence, the report reveals a clear shift toward more connected, intelligence-led security strategies that enable organizations to anticipate risks, make faster decisions, and operate more efficiently.

"Security leaders today are navigating an environment defined by accelerating change," said Tony Byerly, Global President and CEO of Securitas Technology. "The 2027 Global Technology Outlook was created to help organizations understand what is changing, why it matters, and how to move forward with confidence. Our goal is to provide practical insight that helps security leaders make informed decisions and build more resilient organizations."

Key Findings from the 2027 Global Technology Outlook

The report identifies several trends that are expected to shape security programs over the coming years:

AI is advancing into core security operations

AI is moving beyond experimentation and becoming part of everyday security operations. Organizations are leveraging AI to improve detection accuracy, reduce false alarms, streamline investigations and make security information more accessible, while maintaining appropriate governance and human oversight.

Cloud solutions are reshaping security architecture

Cloud platforms and remote services are becoming foundational components of modern security strategies. Organizations are increasingly seeking centralized visibility, improved system resilience and the ability to proactively manage security environments across multiple locations.

Drones and robots are expanding visibility and reach

Drones and robotics are beginning to move from emerging technology concepts to practical applications. Interest continues to grow around drone detection, automated patrols and enhanced situational awareness for complex and high-risk environments.

Ecosystem resilience is essential for robust physical security

As security systems become more connected and data-driven, organizations are placing greater emphasis on cybersecurity, data integrity, and long-term system resilience. Security leaders increasingly recognize that trust in security systems is just as important as functionality.

Beyond technology trends, the report found that organizations are increasingly prioritizing reliability, proactive risk management, operational resilience, and business continuity when making security investment decisions. Security is no longer viewed solely as a protective function, but as a strategic capability that helps support broader business objectives.

"The pace of innovation across our industry continues to accelerate," Byerly said. "Organizations that understand how technology, operations and trust intersect will be best positioned to adapt to future challenges and opportunities."

The 2027 Global Technology Outlook Report is available now and provides practical guidance to help organizations align technology investments with long-term security and business goals. Visit the landing page here: https://www.securitastechnology.com/global-technology-outlook-report-2027.

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Chris Cugini, Global Communications Manager

newsroom@securitastechnology.com

SOURCE: Securitas Technology

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/securitas-technology-releases-2027-global-technology-outlook-report-1230186