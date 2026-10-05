Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 05.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
US-Compliance: Kobalt-Ziele in zwei Ozeanen im Fokus
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 883870 | ISIN: SE0000163594 | Ticker-Symbol: S7MB
Tradegate
05.10.26 | 09:35
13,690 Euro
+0,29 % +0,040
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Europa 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SECURITAS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SECURITAS AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,77013,78014:42
13,77013,78014:39
ACCESS Newswire
05.10.2026 14:02 Uhr
147 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Securitas Technology Releases 2027 Global Technology Outlook Report

New report highlights how AI, cloud platforms and connected security ecosystems are reshaping the future of security

UNIONTOWN, OH / ACCESS Newswire / October 5, 2026 / Securitas Technology, one of the world's largest electronic security companies, today announced the release of its 2027 Global Technology Outlook Report, offering organizations practical insights into the technologies, trends, and business priorities transforming the electronic security industry.

Highly anticipated by security professionals across the globe - and now in its ninth annual edition - the Global Technology Outlook Report brings together perspectives from more than 16,000 end-user clients across 19 countries, independent research with more than 575 security decision-makers, 26 of the world's leading manufacturers, innovators, and Securitas Technology subject matter experts from around the world. The result is the industry's most comprehensive view of how security programs are evolving to address growing complexity, emerging risks, and rapidly changing technology.

As security increasingly supports business resilience, operational continuity and organizational confidence, the report reveals a clear shift toward more connected, intelligence-led security strategies that enable organizations to anticipate risks, make faster decisions, and operate more efficiently.

"Security leaders today are navigating an environment defined by accelerating change," said Tony Byerly, Global President and CEO of Securitas Technology. "The 2027 Global Technology Outlook was created to help organizations understand what is changing, why it matters, and how to move forward with confidence. Our goal is to provide practical insight that helps security leaders make informed decisions and build more resilient organizations."

Key Findings from the 2027 Global Technology Outlook

The report identifies several trends that are expected to shape security programs over the coming years:

AI is advancing into core security operations
AI is moving beyond experimentation and becoming part of everyday security operations. Organizations are leveraging AI to improve detection accuracy, reduce false alarms, streamline investigations and make security information more accessible, while maintaining appropriate governance and human oversight.

Cloud solutions are reshaping security architecture
Cloud platforms and remote services are becoming foundational components of modern security strategies. Organizations are increasingly seeking centralized visibility, improved system resilience and the ability to proactively manage security environments across multiple locations.

Drones and robots are expanding visibility and reach
Drones and robotics are beginning to move from emerging technology concepts to practical applications. Interest continues to grow around drone detection, automated patrols and enhanced situational awareness for complex and high-risk environments.

Ecosystem resilience is essential for robust physical security
As security systems become more connected and data-driven, organizations are placing greater emphasis on cybersecurity, data integrity, and long-term system resilience. Security leaders increasingly recognize that trust in security systems is just as important as functionality.

Beyond technology trends, the report found that organizations are increasingly prioritizing reliability, proactive risk management, operational resilience, and business continuity when making security investment decisions. Security is no longer viewed solely as a protective function, but as a strategic capability that helps support broader business objectives.

"The pace of innovation across our industry continues to accelerate," Byerly said. "Organizations that understand how technology, operations and trust intersect will be best positioned to adapt to future challenges and opportunities."

The 2027 Global Technology Outlook Report is available now and provides practical guidance to help organizations align technology investments with long-term security and business goals. Visit the landing page here: https://www.securitastechnology.com/global-technology-outlook-report-2027.

##

Chris Cugini, Global Communications Manager
newsroom@securitastechnology.com

SOURCE: Securitas Technology



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/electronics-and-engineering/securitas-technology-releases-2027-global-technology-outlook-report-1230186

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.