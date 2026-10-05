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WKN: A14TYC | ISIN: US2538252022 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
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HYPHA LABS INC Chart 1 Jahr
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HYPHA LABS INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
05.10.2026 14:02 Uhr
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Hypha Labs, Inc.: Hypha Labs Targets Disruptive Mushroom Active Ingredient Production

Eight-Day Cycles and Potential 80% Cost Savings

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / October 5, 2026 / The global functional mushroom market is estimated to reach $42.27 billion in 2026 and projected to grow to $95.95 billion by 2033, according to Grand View Research. Hypha Labs, Inc. is developing a disruptive biomanufacturing platform to address a critical challenge within this expanding industry: producing mushroom-derived active ingredients faster, more consistently, and at lower cost.

Hypha Labs' Mushroom Accelerator platform is designed to produce mushroom-derived biological material in approximately eight days, compared with the approximately 90-day conventional cultivation benchmark described by the company. Its developing commercial platform targets potential operational and production cost savings of up to 80% through automation, reduced labor requirements, a smaller production footprint, and minimized biological waste.

The platform's proprietary Micropearls provide biological starting material for downstream extraction and formulation of mushroom-derived active ingredients used in nutraceuticals, supplements, functional beverages, and research applications. Controlled bioreactor production is designed to improve batch consistency and make downstream processing more predictable.

Hypha Labs' collaboration with Mycology Resources combines its production technology with mushroom genetics, analytical capabilities, and extraction expertise to support commercial scale-up. The objective is a repeatable supply platform for manufacturers seeking consistent mushroom-derived ingredients.

By combining accelerated production with substantial potential cost reductions, Hypha Labs aims to change the economics of mushroom active ingredient manufacturing.

About Hypha Labs, Inc.
Hypha Labs, Inc. (OTCQB:FUNI) is developing proprietary automated mushroom production technologies designed to improve scalability, consistency, and manufacturing efficiency for the rapidly growing functional mushroom industry.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

From time to time, the Company may post new material information on its website or through its social media profiles at the links below:

LN: https://www.linkedin.com/company/hypha-labs-inc/
FB: https://www.facebook.com/hyphalabs
IG: https://www.instagram.com/hyphalabsinc/
Twitter: https://x.com/Hypha_Labs

For more information about Hypha Labs visit
www.HyphaLabs.com

For the Company's current Investor Presentation please visit
www.HyphaLabs.com/deck

Contact
Hypha Labs, Inc.
702 744 0640
info@hyphalabs.com

SOURCE: Hypha Labs, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/hypha-labs-targets-disruptive-mushroom-active-ingredient-production-1232490

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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