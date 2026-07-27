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WKN: A14TYC | ISIN: US2538252022 | Ticker-Symbol:
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Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
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HYPHA LABS INC Chart 1 Jahr
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ACCESS Newswire
27.07.2026 14:02 Uhr
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Hypha Labs, Inc.: The Functional Mushroom Revolution Has Begun

Hypha Labs (OTCQB:FUNI) Is Building the Technology to Scale the Industry

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / July 27, 2026 / Hypha Labs, Inc. (OTCQB:FUNI), a biotechnology company developing automated mushroom production technologies, believes the functional mushroom industry is entering its next phase of growth-one where scalable manufacturing may become as important as consumer demand.

As the global market for functional mushrooms continues to expand across wellness, nutrition, beverages, and dietary supplements, Hypha Labs is focused on developing production technology designed to improve efficiency, consistency, and commercial scalability.

"We believe the next leaders in this industry will be the companies that enable large-scale production," said Stone Douglass, Chief Executive Officer of Hypha Labs. "Our goal is to help transform mushroom cultivation into a more automated, consistent, and scalable manufacturing process."

Hypha Labs' proprietary Mushroom Accelerator platform is being developed to reduce production time, improve consistency, and support commercial-scale manufacturing of mushroom-derived ingredients.

"Every emerging industry eventually reaches a point where manufacturing innovation becomes the competitive advantage," Douglass added. "We believe functional mushrooms are approaching that moment, and Hypha Labs intends to help lead that transformation."

As consumer demand and scientific interest continue to accelerate, Hypha Labs believes advanced production technology will play a critical role in supporting the industry's long-term growth.

About Hypha Labs, Inc.

Hypha Labs, Inc. (OTCQB:FUNI) is developing proprietary automated mushroom production technologies designed to improve scalability, consistency, and manufacturing efficiency for the rapidly growing functional mushroom industry.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially due to risks and uncertainties described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

From time to time, the Company may post new material information on its website or through its social media profiles at the links below:

LN: https://www.linkedin.com/company/hypha-labs-inc/
FB: https://www.facebook.com/hyphalabs
IG: https://www.instagram.com/hyphalabsinc/
Twitter: https://x.com/Hypha_Labs

For more information about Hypha Labs visit
HyphaLabs.com

For the Company's current Investor Presentation please visit
www.HyphaLabs.com/deck

Contact

Hypha Labs, Inc.
702 744 0640
info@hyphalabs.com

SOURCE: Hypha Labs, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/the-functional-mushroom-revolution-has-begun-1196577

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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