Hypha Labs, Inc.: Hypha Labs Highlights Parallels Between Emerging Psychedelic Industry and Early Cannabis Market Expansion

State-Level Reform, Growing Public Acceptance, and Expanding Market Capitalizations Signal Potential Long-Term Industry Opportunity

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / June 4, 2026 / Hypha Labs, Inc. (OTCQB:FUNI), a biotechnology company focused on scalable mushroom cultivation and active compound production technologies, today highlighted what it believes are significant parallels between the current psychedelic industry and the early stages of the legal cannabis market.

Over the past decade, the cannabis industry evolved from a largely prohibited market into a multi-billion-dollar global sector driven by state-level legalization, growing public acceptance, expanding medical research, and increasing institutional investment. Hypha Labs believes the psychedelic sector may now be entering a similar phase of development.

"The similarities are difficult to ignore," said Stone Douglass, Chief Executive Officer of Hypha Labs. "Cannabis began with state-by-state reform, growing scientific validation, and increasing public acceptance. Today, we are seeing many of those same trends emerge in psychedelics, particularly surrounding psilocybin-based therapies."

Several states and municipalities have already adopted decriminalization measures or regulated access programs for psilocybin, while clinical research continues to demonstrate potential applications in depression, PTSD, addiction, and other mental health conditions. Multiple psychedelic drug developers are advancing late-stage clinical trials, attracting significant investor interest and institutional capital.

The market values of leading psychedelic companies have grown substantially as the industry matures. COMPASS Pathways, a leader in psychedelic therapeutics, currently carries a market capitalization approaching $2 billion, while other publicly traded psychedelic companies continue advancing clinical programs and expanding investor awareness.

Hypha Labs believes one of the most compelling opportunities may lie in the infrastructure supporting the industry's growth. During the cannabis industry's expansion, substantial value was created not only by cultivators and retailers but also by companies supplying cultivation equipment, extraction technologies, laboratory services, and production systems.

"As commercialization accelerates, the industry will require scalable, efficient, and consistent production technologies," continued Douglass. "We believe Hypha Labs is developing solutions designed to help meet that future demand."

The Company's patent-pending bioreactor and MicroPearls platform is being developed to enable rapid, controlled production of mushroom-derived compounds while reducing many of the limitations associated with traditional cultivation methods.

Hypha Labs believes the combination of increasing state-level reform, expanding scientific validation, growing institutional investment, and accelerating regulatory momentum could create a significant long-term opportunity for companies positioned to provide critical production infrastructure to the mushroom and psychedelic industries.

For more information, visit www.hyphalabs.com.

About Hypha Labs, Inc.

Hypha Labs, Inc. (OTCQB:FUNI) is a biotechnology company developing next-generation mushroom cultivation and production technologies. Through its patent-pending bioreactor platform and MicroPearls technology, the Company is focused on creating scalable solutions for the production of mushroom-derived compounds for emerging wellness, functional mushroom, and pharmaceutical markets.

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SOURCE: Hypha Labs, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/hypha-labs-highlights-parallels-between-emerging-psychedelic-industry-1173067