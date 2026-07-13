Hypha Labs, Inc.: Hypha Labs Sees State-by-State Psilocybin Reform Creating the Next Major Growth Opportunity

Company Believes Industry Is Following the Early Regulatory Path That Fueled the Cannabis Market

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / July 13, 2026 / Hypha Labs, Inc. (OTCQB:FUNI), a biotechnology company developing advanced mushroom production technologies, believes the rapidly expanding state-by-state adoption of psilocybin programs is creating a significant long-term opportunity for scalable manufacturing infrastructure.

With Oregon, Colorado, and New Mexico now operating statewide psilocybin programs and more than two dozen states considering medical, research, or decriminalization legislation, Hypha Labs believes the industry is following a regulatory path similar to the early days of cannabis.

"We believe the psychedelic industry is approaching an important inflection point," said Stone Douglass, Chief Executive Officer of Hypha Labs. "As therapeutic markets expand, demand for reliable, scalable mushroom production technology is expected to grow. Our focus is on building the infrastructure that can support that future."

Rather than developing pharmaceutical compounds, Hypha Labs is focused on its patent-pending mushroom production platform designed to improve the speed, consistency, scalability, and economics of mushroom cultivation for research, pharmaceutical, and functional mushroom applications.

"We believe the greatest long-term opportunity may lie in supplying the industry rather than competing within it," added Douglass. "As cannabis demonstrated, infrastructure and technology providers can play an essential role in the growth of an emerging market."

About Hypha Labs, Inc.

Hypha Labs, Inc. (OTCQB:FUNI) develops proprietary mushroom production technologies designed to improve the cultivation and commercialization of functional mushrooms and future psychedelic-derived compounds.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied. Please refer to the Company's public filings for additional information regarding these risks.

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Contact

Hypha Labs, Inc.

702 744 0640

info@hyphalabs.com

SOURCE: Hypha Labs, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/hypha-labs-otcqb-funi-sees-state-by-state-psilocybin-reform-creating-1189506