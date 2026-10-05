Tradewinds Universal: TRWD Signs First U.S. Licensing Agreement, Accelerating Recurring Revenue Expansion and 100+ Venue Strategy

Second agreement in two weeks expands TRWD into the U.S. market; revenue projected to begin this quarter.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 5, 2026 / Tradewinds Universal (OTCID:TRWD) today announced that it has signed its first U.S. licensing agreement, expanding its revenue-producing relationships into the multi-billion-dollar adult nightlife and hospitality market. Revenue under the agreement is projected to begin during the fourth quarter of 2026. Any revenue recognized under the agreement during the period will be reflected in the Company's 2026 Annual Report.

The signing comes just two weeks after TRWD announced its first licensing agreement targeting the Latin American nightlife market. With agreements now covering both Latin America and the United States, the Company is rapidly moving from strategy development into execution and revenue generation.

The U.S. licensee has established relationships with a range of nightlife operators, including those associated with Peppermint Hippo, Las Toxícas and other brands. These relationships create a network of potential participating businesses for TRWD's technology and related services.

Two Agreements. Two Markets. Revenue Beginning.

"This is what execution looks like," said Andrew Read, CEO of Tradewinds Universal . "In a matter of weeks, we have gone from introducing this strategy to signing agreements covering Latin America and now the United States. More importantly, we are entering the revenue stage."

Read continued, "The U.S. agreement is particularly exciting because the licensee already has relationships across an established network of operators. That gives us the opportunity to introduce TRWD technology and services across additional businesses and participate in a broader range of revenue opportunities."

TRWD's platform is designed to participate in selected recurring economics surrounding nightlife operations through licensing, communications technology, marketing, customer retention, lead management, payment-related services, ATM services, management and other services.

Management believes the model enables TRWD to establish multiple revenue-producing relationships while continuing its acquisition strategy.

Participating in a Larger Revenue Base

Publicly reported industry data provide useful context for the potential scale of the platform.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., listed on NASDAQ, reported approximately $242.5 million in fiscal 2025 nightclub revenue across 59 locations, or roughly $4.1 million per location. RCI also notes that approximately 2,000 adult nightclubs across North America collectively generate more than $5 billion in annual revenue.

Source: RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., Fiscal 2025 Annual Report (Form 10-K).

Based on those publicly reported industry benchmarks, a network of 100 participating venues could represent approximately $250 million to more than $400 million in underlying annual venue revenue.

TRWD is not suggesting that all of that underlying revenue would become Company revenue. The model is designed to allow TRWD to participate in selected portions of those economics through ownership, licensing, and revenue-producing services.

"When you examine the numbers across this industry, the opportunity becomes clearer," Read said. "At the scale we are targeting, TRWD could be positioned across businesses that collectively generate hundreds of millions of dollars annually. Our role is to capture selected pieces of those economics-some through businesses we acquire and own, and others through licensing, technology, payments, marketing, management, and related services. As the number of relationships grows, so does the revenue opportunity."

The $250 million to $400-plus million range is an illustration of potential underlying annual venue revenue associated with a 100-venue network, drawn from publicly available industry and comparable-company data. Actual revenue recognized by TRWD will depend on ownership interests, contractual terms, participating businesses, services deployed, transaction volumes, operating performance, and other factors.

Accelerating the 100+ Venue Goal

Licensing is intended to accelerate-not replace-the Company's acquisition strategy. The objective of building a network of more than 100 nightlife and adult hospitality venues remains unchanged.

Management believes the expanded model creates a faster path to that goal by allowing TRWD to pursue acquisitions while simultaneously developing revenue-producing relationships with additional operators. Selected relationships may also create future acquisition opportunities.

"Our goal of more than 100 venues has not changed," Read said. "What has changed is the number of paths available to reach it. We can acquire businesses, build licensing relationships, and generate revenue across both at the same time. We believe this approach can dramatically accelerate growth of the platform."

Momentum Continues to Build

TRWD is now focused on activating revenue under its existing agreements, expanding participation among operators, introducing additional revenue-producing services, advancing acquisition opportunities and continuing to develop new licensing relationships. Successful execution of this strategy and continued revenue growth further position TRWD for its longer-term objective of uplisting to a senior U.S. exchange such as Nasdaq.

"This is the beginning of a much bigger chapter for TRWD," Read concluded. "We have agreements in place, revenue beginning, operators coming within reach of the platform, and acquisition opportunities developing alongside those relationships. We believe we're building a clear path toward seven-figure and ultimately eight-figure annual revenues. We laid out the strategy. Now we are executing it."

Recent Relevant Press

• September 21, 2026 - TRWD Secures First Technology Licensing Deal

About Tradewinds Universal

Tradewinds Universal (OTCID:TRWD) is a holding company focused on acquiring and scaling adult hospitality businesses and related technologies. The Company is pursuing consolidation of a fragmented industry while developing a platform designed to support a growing network of venues through acquisitions, licensing, payment systems and management services.

The Company's strategy draws on industry experience and relationships that include operators of Peppermint Hippo venues, while expanding beyond any single venue group. TRWD's communications technology platform and developing payment infrastructure are designed to provide additional revenue opportunities and support the Company's expansion throughout the broader nightlife and adult hospitality industries.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable federal securities laws. These statements include, among others, statements concerning implementation and potential performance of the Company's U.S. licensing agreement, commencement and recognition of revenue, potential revenue opportunities, participating venue economics, participation by nightlife operators, deployment of technology and related services, potential acquisitions, additional licensing relationships, the Company's objective of developing a network extending beyond 100 participating venues and the scalability of the Company's broader business strategy.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. References to potential underlying venue revenue are illustrative and based on publicly available industry and comparable-company data and do not represent contracted, recognized or guaranteed revenue of TRWD.

Actual revenue will depend upon successful implementation, operator participation and performance, contractual terms, services deployed, transaction volumes, acquisitions completed, regulatory and payment-processing requirements, market conditions and other factors. Any acquisition remains subject to applicable due diligence, definitive documentation, financing, regulatory considerations and other customary conditions.

There can be no assurance that projected revenue levels, acquisition opportunities or other strategic objectives will be achieved. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Contact

Rocco Fuerte

Investor Relations

Tradewinds Universal

(619) 483-1008

Rocco@TradewindsUniversal.com

SOURCE: Tradewinds Universal

TRWD Neon Growth Platform Infographic

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/trwd-signs-first-u.s.-licensing-agreement-accelerating-recurring-r-1232613