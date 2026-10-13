Tradewinds Universal: As Global Economic Concerns Mount, TRWD Targets Growth in Traditionally Resilient Industries

TRWD builds on new licensing agreements, targeting resilient industries and recurring revenue opportunities as management anticipates the start of licensing revenue in Q4 2026.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 13, 2026 / Tradewinds Universal (OTCID:TRWD) today highlighted its strategy of developing a diversified portfolio of businesses and revenue-producing relationships in industries management believes are positioned to maintain consumer demand across changing economic conditions.

As concerns surrounding global economic growth, inflation, and interest rates continue to dominate financial headlines, President Donald Trump's calls for lower interest rates and the Federal Reserve's continued focus on inflation have intensified the national debate over the direction of the U.S. economy. Against this backdrop, TRWD is pursuing opportunities in established consumer-driven industries, with an emphasis on recurring revenue, resilient business models, and long-term growth.

"Nobody knows exactly where the global economy or interest rates will be six months or a year from now," said Andrew Read, CEO of Tradewinds Universal . "Our approach is to develop businesses and revenue streams that we believe can perform through a variety of economic conditions. We're looking at industries with established consumer demand, opportunities for recurring revenue, and the potential to expand regardless of what happens in the broader financial markets."

Targeting Industries With a History of Resilience

TRWD's recent expansion into experiential hospitality and entertainment reflects that approach. While no industry is immune to economic downturns, nightlife and adult hospitality have historically been viewed by some industry participants as relatively recession-resistant sectors, supported by recurring consumer demand for entertainment and social experiences.

Tradewinds is seeking to capitalize on that market through a combination of strategic acquisitions, technology licensing, and revenue-producing services.

The Company recently announced licensing agreements covering both Latin America and the United States, creating opportunities to participate in revenue generated by established hospitality operators.

The licensing model is designed to produce revenue through communications technology, marketing, customer engagement, and other services while expanding TRWD's relationships with independently operated businesses.

Importantly, management views these agreements as part of a broader strategy to develop holdings and business relationships with the potential to generate consistent revenue across different economic cycles.

Building a Holding Company for Changing Economic Conditions

Beyond its current hospitality initiatives, TRWD intends to continue developing complementary businesses and evaluating opportunities in sectors that management believes offer sustainable demand and long-term growth potential.

"We're not building Tradewinds around the assumption that the economy will always be strong," Read continued. "We're building it with the understanding that economic conditions will change. We want holdings that can generate revenue in strong markets and remain competitive when conditions become more challenging. That's the kind of foundation we're working to establish."

Licensing Revenue Expected to Begin This Quarter

The Company's recently announced U.S. licensing agreement represents an important step toward monetizing its expanding business platform, with revenue projected to begin during the fourth quarter of 2026. Revenue recognized during the period would be reflected in TRWD's 2026 Annual Report.

Management is continuing to advance its licensing relationships, evaluate additional opportunities, and develop its broader holding-company strategy.

Watch the TRWD Licensing Explainer: https://youtu.be/JTQh3S0VdE0

TRWD expects to provide additional updates as these initiatives progress, including developments involving its licensing program, revenue-generating opportunities, and continued business expansion.

"We've made meaningful progress in a very short period of time," Read concluded. "We have agreements in place, a growing network of business relationships, and revenue opportunities beginning to take shape. Our focus now is on execution, building additional revenue streams, and continuing to develop Tradewinds into a stronger, more diversified company. We believe there's considerably more opportunity ahead."

About Tradewinds Universal

Tradewinds Universal (OTCID:TRWD) is a holding company focused on acquiring and scaling adult hospitality businesses and related technologies. The Company is pursuing consolidation of a fragmented industry while developing a platform designed to support a growing network of venues through acquisitions, licensing, payment systems and management services.

The Company's strategy draws on industry experience and relationships that include operators of Peppermint Hippo venues, while expanding beyond any single venue group. TRWD's communications technology platform and developing payment infrastructure are designed to provide additional revenue opportunities and support the Company's expansion throughout the broader nightlife and adult hospitality industries.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable federal securities laws, including statements regarding the Company's licensing agreements, anticipated revenue generation, business expansion, potential acquisitions, industry resilience, diversification, and future operating performance.

These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. No industry or business model is immune to economic downturns, and the Company's ability to generate revenue will depend on successful implementation, market conditions, customer participation, contractual terms, and other factors.

There can be no assurance that anticipated revenues, additional agreements, acquisitions, or other strategic objectives will be achieved. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Contact

Rocco Fuerte

Investor Relations

Tradewinds Universal

(619) 483-1008

Rocco@TradewindsUniversal.com

SOURCE: Tradewinds Universal

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/as-global-economic-concerns-mount-trwd-targets-growth-in-tradition-1236161