Tradewinds Universal Licensing Program Attracts Stronger-Than-Expected Interest as Nightlife Operators Seek Access to Growing Platform

Following two licensing agreements in just two weeks, TRWD reports operator interest exceeding initial expectations as its expansion strategy gains momentum

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 8, 2026 / Tradewinds Universal (OTCID:TRWD) today announced that its technology licensing program is generating greater interest than management initially anticipated, with an increasing number of independent nightlife operators contacting the Company to explore participation in its expanding platform.

The unexpected response follows TRWD's announcement of two licensing agreements covering Latin America and the United States, both secured within approximately two weeks. While the Company's initial expansion strategy focused on establishing relationships through existing industry networks, TRWD is now receiving direct inquiries from independent operators interested in accessing its technology, marketing capabilities and revenue-producing services.

Management reports that both the level of interest and the speed at which operators are responding have exceeded its original expectations, creating additional opportunities to accelerate the Company's expansion.

Early Response Signals Broader Opportunity

"When we launched this licensing strategy, we knew the opportunity was substantial, but we didn't expect this level of interest so quickly," said Andrew Read, CEO of Tradewinds Universal. "We expected to introduce the platform through our initial licensing partners and gradually expand our reach. Instead, independent operators are coming directly to us. That's an extremely encouraging development, particularly considering how recently we introduced this model."

TRWD's licensing platform is designed to provide nightlife operators with an integrated suite of customer communication, SMS/MMS marketing, lead management and retention capabilities, with payment-related functionality incorporated into the Company's broader technology strategy.

The Company's first licensing agreement established an initial presence in Latin America, followed by its first U.S. agreement announced October 5, 2026. These agreements provide TRWD with a foundation for reaching operators in multiple markets while maintaining its broader acquisition strategy.

The additional inbound interest presents an opportunity to establish relationships beyond the Company's original licensing networks, potentially expanding the number of participating businesses and creating additional sources of recurring revenue.

Building on the Momentum

"Our focus now is turning this interest into additional agreements and revenue-producing relationships," Read added. "We've already demonstrated that we can secure licensing partners in two major markets. Now we're seeing interest from operators we hadn't even approached. This is exactly the kind of momentum that can help us build a much larger platform, much faster."

TRWD continues to advance its licensing relationships while pursuing acquisition opportunities throughout the nightlife and adult hospitality industries. The Company remains focused on expanding its network toward more than 100 participating venues through a combination of licensing, technology services and strategic acquisitions.

To provide a clearer understanding of the program, TRWD has released a short video explaining its licensing model and how it complements the Company's acquisition strategy.

Watch the TRWD Licensing Explainer: https://youtu.be/wuQJpwDqmNA

Recent Relevant Press

October 5, 2026 - TRWD Signs First U.S. Licensing Agreement

September 21, 2026 - TRWD Secures First Licensing Deal

About Tradewinds Universal

Tradewinds Universal (OTCID:TRWD) is a holding company focused on acquiring and scaling adult hospitality businesses and related technologies. The Company is pursuing consolidation of a fragmented industry while developing a technology platform designed to support a growing network of venues through acquisitions, licensing, customer engagement, marketing, payment-related services and management capabilities.

The Company's strategy draws on industry experience and relationships that include operators of Peppermint Hippo venues, while expanding beyond any single venue group. TRWD's technology and licensing strategy is designed to provide additional revenue opportunities and support expansion throughout the broader nightlife and adult hospitality industries.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable federal securities laws, including statements regarding the Company's licensing program, potential additional agreements, recurring revenue opportunities, technology development, operator participation, acquisitions and expansion objectives.

Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Operator inquiries do not constitute executed agreements or guaranteed revenue. Results will depend on successful implementation, contractual terms, participating businesses, services deployed, market conditions and other factors.

There can be no assurance that additional agreements will be executed or that anticipated revenue levels or expansion objectives will be achieved. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Contact

Rocco Fuerte

Investor Relations

Tradewinds Universal

(619) 483-1008

Rocco@TradewindsUniversal.com

SOURCE: Tradewinds Universal

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/tradewinds-universal-trwd-licensing-program-attracts-stronger-than-1234226