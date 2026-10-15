Tradewinds Universal Pursues Expansion Into Additional Industries as Company Advances Multi-Sector Holdings Strategy

Active negotiations include energy-sector opportunities as TRWD looks to expand alongside its growing adult hospitality business, building a diversified portfolio of revenue-producing companies with significant growth potential and opportunities for future spin-offs and senior exchange listings.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 15, 2026 / Tradewinds Universal (OTCID:TRWD) today announced that it is actively pursuing opportunities to expand its holdings into additional industries, including the energy sector, as management advances an ambitious strategy to build a diversified, multi-industry holding company.

The initiative follows a series of business opportunities presented to Tradewinds across multiple sectors. The Company is leveraging its position as a publicly traded holding company, its expanding business relationships, and the specialized expertise of its current and future board members to identify and pursue established businesses with significant revenue and growth potential.

Importantly, this expansion is not a pivot away from the Company's existing business model. Tradewinds remains fully committed to its previously announced adult hospitality licensing and acquisition strategy. Instead, management sees an opportunity to build on that foundation while pursuing additional holdings capable of contributing substantial revenue and long-term shareholder value.

A Bigger Vision for Tradewinds Universal

"We've reached a point where it has become increasingly apparent that Tradewinds has the potential to become much more than originally envisioned," said Andrew Read, CEO of Tradewinds Universal. "Our adult hospitality strategy remains a major priority, and we're extremely optimistic about its future. But we're also being presented with opportunities in other industries that are simply too compelling to ignore."

"Being a public holding company gives us the flexibility to pursue these opportunities, particularly when we have qualified people with the experience and relationships necessary to execute. We see no reason to limit Tradewinds to one industry when the potential exists to build something substantially larger."

Adult Hospitality Expansion Continues

Tradewinds continues advancing its strategy to build a network of more than 100 participating adult hospitality and entertainment venues through a combination of acquisitions, technology licensing, and revenue-producing services.

The Company's recently announced licensing agreements in Latin America and the United States mark important progress toward that objective, with licensing revenue expected to begin during the fourth quarter of 2026.

Central to this expansion is Alan Chang, an advisor of Tradewinds and the founder and CEO of The Peppermint Hippo, one of the nation's fastest-growing adult hospitality brands. Chang brings more than two decades of industry experience, including a track record of acquiring, revitalizing, and expanding nightlife venues into successful entertainment destinations.

Through Chang's leadership and the Company's relationships with operators associated with The Hippo and other established entertainment brands, Tradewinds continues expanding its reach in adult hospitality while developing additional acquisition opportunities.

This established operating expertise and expanding licensing platform remain fundamental components of TRWD's growth strategy as the Company simultaneously pursues opportunities in other sectors.

Energy Among Industries Under Active Negotiation

One of the sectors currently under active negotiation is energy, an industry in which CEO Andrew Read brings more than two decades of business and technical experience.

Read founded Voltage River in 2011, a Southern California solar-electric and energy-management company specializing in solar generation, battery storage, and advanced energy solutions. Throughout his career, Read has been involved in the design and development of hundreds of residential and commercial solar-electric and battery systems, helping customers reduce energy costs and improve energy independence.

His experience extends beyond renewable energy into public-safety and infrastructure communications. Before founding Voltage River, Read worked with Motorola's broadband radio division, helping develop the nationwide public-safety market, and with broadband communications technology supporting government and municipal infrastructure applications, including SCADA systems.

This combination of entrepreneurial experience, energy-sector expertise, and technical knowledge provides Tradewinds with an established foundation for evaluating and developing opportunities in the energy industry.

"Energy is an industry I know extremely well," Read stated. "I've spent more than two decades building businesses, developing energy solutions, and working with advanced technologies. From solar and energy storage to complex infrastructure applications, I understand the industry, the economics, and the opportunities. We're now putting that experience to work as we pursue businesses that can become valuable additions to Tradewinds. With the explosive growth of artificial intelligence driving unprecedented demand for energy and power infrastructure, we see a tremendous opportunity for Tradewinds to capitalize on this rapidly expanding market."

Acquiring Revenue, Not Just Assets

A central component of Tradewinds' expanded strategy is its focus on established, revenue-producing businesses with substantial growth potential.

The Company is targeting acquisitions that can contribute financially to its operations rather than create an ongoing drain on corporate resources. Acquisition criteria include existing revenue, operating performance, scalability, and experienced management teams capable of supporting continued expansion.

An important element of this strategy is identifying holdings with the potential to eventually operate as independent publicly traded companies. Tradewinds intends to evaluate future spin-off opportunities, with the objective of positioning qualifying businesses for potential listings on senior national securities exchanges, including Nasdaq or the NYSE.

This structure could create an additional pathway for unlocking shareholder value by allowing individual businesses to establish independent market valuations while Tradewinds continues developing its broader portfolio. Any future spin-off or exchange listing would remain subject to applicable approvals, listing requirements, and market conditions.

The Company will also utilize the specialized knowledge and industry relationships of its existing leadership and prospective board members to identify opportunities where experienced management can contribute directly to operational success.

Positioning Tradewinds for Its Next Stage of Growth

Tradewinds is moving forward with a broader corporate strategy designed to establish multiple revenue streams across distinct industries while preserving the momentum of its existing adult hospitality platform.

"Our objective isn't simply to acquire more businesses. It's to acquire the right businesses," Read explained. "We want established operations capable of generating meaningful revenue, with the potential to grow into significant holdings in their own right. We're focused on building a portfolio of businesses that can contribute to the Company's financial strength from the outset."

Read concluded, "We are continuing to execute on everything we've already set out to accomplish, but our ambitions for Tradewinds have grown. We envision a company with multiple significant revenue-producing holdings, each with the potential to grow, expand, and perhaps one day stand independently as a publicly traded company on a senior exchange. We're not just looking at the next acquisition. We're looking at what each business could become five or ten years from now. This is an exciting new chapter for Tradewinds, and we're just getting started."

The Company expects to provide additional updates as negotiations advance and potential transactions develop.

About Tradewinds Universal

Tradewinds Universal (OTCID: TRWD) is a holding company focused on acquiring and scaling adult hospitality businesses and related technologies. The Company is pursuing consolidation of a fragmented industry while developing a platform designed to support a growing network of venues through acquisitions, licensing, payment systems and management services.

The Company's strategy draws on industry experience and relationships that include operators of The Peppermint Hippo while expanding beyond any single venue group. TRWD's communications technology platform and developing payment infrastructure are designed to provide additional revenue opportunities and support the Company's expansion throughout the broader nightlife and adult hospitality industries.

Beyond hospitality, Tradewinds is actively pursuing revenue-producing holdings in additional sectors, including energy, as part of its broader multi-industry growth strategy. The Company is focused on developing a diversified portfolio of scalable businesses, with the potential for future spin-offs and independent senior exchange listings.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable federal securities laws, including statements regarding the Company's existing licensing agreements, anticipated revenue generation, business expansion, potential acquisitions, negotiations involving additional industry sectors, energy-related opportunities, diversification, potential future spin-offs, potential uplistings or listings on senior national securities exchanges, and future operating performance.

These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. Discussions and negotiations involving potential acquisitions or business opportunities do not constitute definitive agreements or guarantee that any transaction will be completed. The Company's ability to generate revenue and successfully expand its holdings will depend on due diligence, financing, contractual terms, market conditions, regulatory requirements, successful integration and operation of acquired businesses, and other factors.

There can be no assurance that anticipated revenues, additional agreements, acquisitions, potential spin-offs, senior exchange listings, or other strategic objectives will be achieved. Any potential exchange listing would be subject to applicable listing standards, regulatory requirements and approvals. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Contact

Rocco Fuerte

Investor Relations

Tradewinds Universal

(619) 483-1008

SOURCE: Tradewinds Universal

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/tradewinds-universal-trwd-pursues-expansion-into-additional-indust-1237104