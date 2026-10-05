TaxWise powered by Expert AI delivers agentic tax preparation, transforming tax return preparation from manual data entry to review-first workflow

Wolters Kluwer Tax Accounting today announced the launch of new agentic tax preparation capabilities within TaxWise, designed to help tax preparers automate routine preparation work, improve productivity, and increase return preparation capacity.

As firms navigate seasonal staffing constraints, rising return volumes, and increasing client expectations, TaxWise powered by Expert AI helps preparers complete more work without increasing manual effort. The platform moves preparers from a manual, labor-intensive process to a low-touch, review-first workflow, automatically organizing client documents, extracting and mapping tax-relevant information, flagging potential issues, and producing a review-ready draft return.

Preparers remain firmly in control throughout: reviewing, editing, validating, and approving every return before filing.

"The introduction of agentic AI into TaxWise represents one of the most significant tax preparation advancements in recent years," said Rocco Impreveduto, Vice President Segment Leader, Performance Market at Wolters Kluwer. "We're not just adding new technology; we're leading the next evolution of tax preparation. By bringing agentic capabilities directly into the workflow, TaxWise is helping preparers eliminate repetitive work, create meaningful capacity, and focus more of their expertise where it matters most."

How TaxWise creates review-ready returns

Traditionally, tax preparers receive client packets containing W-2s, 1099s, and supporting documents that must be manually sorted, entered into tax software, verified, and prepared for review. With TaxWise powered by Expert AI, preparers upload client documents directly into the platform, where agentic AI-powered workflows organize files, extract tax-relevant information, map data into returns, identify potential issues, and create review-ready draft returns.

This shift enables preparers to spend less time on manual preparation activities and more time applying their expertise, advising clients, and managing exceptions that require professional judgment.

Agentic AI built into the workflow

TaxWise powered by Expert AI combines agentic AI, document intelligence, data extraction, and integrated CCH tax research, to automate key preparation activities while maintaining preparer oversight.

TaxWise can:

Ingest taxpayer documents

Automatically classify and organize files

Extract tax-relevant data

Populate tax return fields

Translate diagnostics and validation information

Guide preparers through interview and intake workflows

Create review-ready draft returns

Answer natural language tax questions with integrated CCH research

Unlike standalone AI solutions, TaxWise delivers these capabilities within a connected workflow designed specifically for the modern tax office. The solution maintains transparency, explainability, and auditability from source documents to completed returns.

Availability

Agentic tax preparation capabilities are available beginning October 5, 2026, within TaxWise.

For more information, visit the TaxWise website.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (EURONEXT: WKL) is a global leader in information solutions, software and services for professionals in healthcare; tax and accounting; financial and corporate compliance; legal and regulatory; corporate performance and ESG. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with technology and services. Wolters Kluwer reported 2025 annual revenues of €6.1 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 21,100 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261005207096/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Ben Wagner

Associate Director of External Communications, Tax Accounting

Wolters Kluwer

Office +1 651-707-4566

benjamin.wagner@wolterskluwer.com