For the following instruments, the Product Assignment Group in Xetra (MIC: XETR) will change with effect from 06 October 2026.

Instrument Mnemonic ISIN Product Assignment Group (old) Product Assignment Group (new)

SGL Carbon SE SGL DE0007235301 GER0 (partitionID 55) SDX1 (partitionID 55)

Wuestenrot & Wuerttembergische AG WUW DE0008051004 SDX1 (partitionID 55) GER0 (partitionID 55)



Open orders in the instruments affected by the changes will not be deleted.





© 2026 Xetra Newsboard