

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Paramount Skydance Corp. (PSKY), the global media and entertainment company, Monday announced their CEO leadership team to lead the company, further to the closing of acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (WBD)



Chairman and Chief Executive Officer David Ellison and Co-Chief Executive Officer Ynon Kreiz will lead the team. They said the Leadership would bring together leaders from both companies and reflects their complementary strengths.



As per the agreement, Ellison will focus on the company's long-term strategy, creative vision and direction, while Kreiz will focus on the company's day-to-day management and integration of the combined business. Andy Gordon, President of Skydance will join Ellison and Kreiz to serve on the Board of Directors.



Andy Gordon is named the President and Dennis Cinelli, the Chief Financial Officer. Makan Delrahim will serve as Chief Legal Officer and President, Global Corporate Affairs, while Dane Glasgow will be the Chief Product Officer.



Rebecca Mall is appointed as Chief Marketing Officer and Melissa Zukerman as Chief Communications Officer of the CEO Business Leadership Team.



Other members of the Skydance leadership team are: Casey Bloys, Co-Chair and Chief Content Officer, Skydance DTC, George Cheeks, Co-Chair and Chief Content Officer, Skydance TV, Dana Goldberg, Co-Chair, Skydance Motion Picture Group, Josh Greenstein, Co-Chair, Skydance Motion Picture Group, James Gunn, Co-Chairman of DC Studios JB Perrette, Co-Chair & Chief Business Officer, Skydance TV and Co-Chair & Chief Business Officer, Skydance DTC, Peter Safran, Co-Chairman of DC Studios.



Mark Thompson will serve as Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of CNN Worldwide, while Bari Weiss is named the Editor-in-Chief of CBS News.



David Ellison, Chairman and CEO of Paramount, said: 'Together, Paramount and Warner Bros. will form a creative-first home with the scale, imagination and technology to define entertainment for a generation.'



David Ellison had previously served as CEO of Skydance Media, the diversified media company he founded in 2010. He is an Academy Award-, Golden Globe- and Emmy Award-nominated producer, whose films have grossed nearly $10 billion globally.



Ynon Kreiz has been serving as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Mattel, where he led a multi-year transformation strategy.



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