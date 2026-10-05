GoDaddy: Driven by Instinct: Meet Edith Paicu

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 5, 2026 / Originally published on GoDaddy Resource Library

Tell us a little bit about yourself and your career journey to date.

About ten years ago, I began working as a proofreader at a publishing house. For six years, I made sure that everything about to be published was as error-free as humanly possible. But that experience did more than train my eye for detail. It also taught me a great deal about the relationship people have with their writing. Behind every piece of text is a deeply personal vision, and as an editor or proofreader, my responsibility was to respect that vision and approach any changes with care and sensitivity. Needless to say, I also developed and practised a great many interpersonal skills along the way.

In 2022, I felt ready for a change and, more specifically, for a role in which I could finally do more writing of my own. I was lucky enough to have the opportunity to join GoDaddy as a Creative Specialist, and since then, I've written copy for more than 1,000 websites, many of them in the pre-AI era, mind you.

Through that work, I've helped hundreds of small businesses develop their online identities and find the right words to present themselves to the world. I still love every second of it.

How do you balance creativity with the fast-paced, customer-driven environment in Care?

I don't think creativity has an on-and-off switch, so as far as I'm concerned, it's always running in the background. Getting things done and meeting deadlines while still producing thoughtful creative work can be tricky, but I've found that it works a lot like a muscle: the more you train it, the stronger and more reliable it becomes. Once you establish a workflow that suits you, learn how to identify the most important part of a brief, and work through enough different projects, the process becomes much more natural.

For me, the key is to give creativity enough structure to work within. A fast-paced environment does not necessarily limit creative thinking. Sometimes, having a clear objective, a specific customer need, and a deadline actually helps focus it. You learn to make decisions more confidently, avoid overthinking, and find the strongest idea within the time and information available.

What's one project you're especially proud of, and what impact did it have on employees or the business?

I try to give 100% to every project, regardless of how simple or complex it may appear. Even a relatively small website can be incredibly important to the person or business behind it, because it may be their first real opportunity to present their work professionally and connect with customers.

One project I remember especially fondly was a website I created in 2022 for a children's book. The client had provided these charming visual assets, and I wanted the website to feel like more than a place where the book was simply being promoted. I wanted it to feel like another page of the story.

I put a great deal of care into the language, tone, and overall experience so that every element felt connected to the world of the book. To this day, I believe it is still my favourite project. It reminded me that our work can help a customer's idea become something tangible and complete. From a business perspective, that kind of experience also demonstrates the value of offering customers something that feels genuinely tailored to them rather than simply functional.

What's the most surprising insight you've uncovered through experimentation?

One of the most surprising things I've learned is how important it is, as a creative, to trust your gut feeling.

There have been many situations in which, for various reasons, I did not have the full picture. Perhaps some information was missing, a brief left room for interpretation, or I had to make an educated guess about the approach that would work best for a particular client. In those moments, I had to rely on experience, pattern recognition, and instinct.

Much to my surprise, an overwhelming majority of the time, that instinct proved to be right. I've come to understand that a gut feeling is not necessarily random. Very often, it is the result of everything you have learned and observed working quietly in the background. Of course, it should still be supported by good judgement and a willingness to adjust, but I've learned not to dismiss it.

What was your experience like returning from maternity leave, and how did your team support you during that transition?

Returning from maternity leave was bittersweet. While I was away, my previous team had been dissolved, which meant that I returned to a completely new team and a (slightly) different role. I naturally missed my former teammates and the familiarity of the environment I had left behind, so there was definitely an emotional adjustment involved.

At the same time, my new team made me feel at home almost immediately. Most importantly, they gave me an incredible amount of support and helped me settle into my new role without making me feel pressured to have everything figured out from day one.

I received guidance whenever I needed it, encouragement while I rebuilt my confidence and rhythm, and enough creative freedom to make the role my own. That combination of support, trust, and independence is any creative's dream, and I honestly cannot thank them enough for making such a major transition feel manageable and welcoming.

What's your motto or personal mantra?

"I've got this."

It's simple, but it reminds me to trust the experience and resilience I've built over the years. It does not mean I always have every answer immediately. It means I trust myself to find a way forward, adapt when necessary, and figure things out.

Are you enjoying this series and want to know more about life at GoDaddy? Check out our GoDaddy Life social pages! Follow us to meet our team, learn more about our culture (Teams, ERGs, Locations), careers, and so much more. You're more than just your day job, so come propel your career with us.

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/driven-by-instinct-meet-edith-paicu-1232774