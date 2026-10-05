AB Volvo: Volvo and Waabi kick off customer operations in Texas, starting with Warp

Integration of the Volvo VNL Autonomous powered by the Waabi Driver into Warp's network unlocks autonomy for LTL freight segment.

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Oct. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Volvo Autonomous Solutions (V.A.S.) and Waabi today announced the start of autonomous operation for Warp in Texas, the first customer operation in the Volvo-Waabi partnership. The Volvo VNL Autonomous powered by the Waabi Driver is now transporting freight directly to third-party facilities along the Dallas-Houston corridor. These operations will enable Warp, an open-source freight network that provides less-than-truckload (LTL) and full-truckload (FTL) freight services for carriers and shippers, to transport its customers' goods autonomously along the corridor.

The start of customer operations between V.A.S. and Waabi marks a milestone in the two companies' partnership. Integrating V.A.S.' autonomous transport ecosystem Autona / freight into Warp's freight network creates opportunities to optimize freight flows and support more efficient movement of goods as demand grows. Autona / freight brings together the Volvo VNL Autonomous, Waabi's autonomous driving technology, fleet and transport management, terminals and customer endpoints, operations, and uptime support to deliver a complete transport solution designed to scale. The Volvo VNL Autonomous is built from the ground up for autonomy with redundancies for six safety-critical systems and specifically designed to integrate autonomous driving systems from partners such as Waabi. Currently autonomous hauls are run with an observer in the driver's seat.

"Together with Warp and Waabi, we are bringing autonomous freight into customer operations in one of logistics' most demanding segments. This shows how quickly our ecosystem can adapt to new customers and more complex operations. What we learn on the Dallas-Houston corridor will help us strengthen our partnership and continuously improve the ecosystem as we scale," said Nils Jaeger, President of Volvo Autonomous Solutions.

"Waabi and Volvo Autonomous Solutions are building toward a future where autonomous trucks integrate seamlessly into the networks that move freight every day," said Lior Ron, COO of Waabi. "Our work with Warp is the first milestone on that path, demonstrating that the Volvo VNL Autonomous, powered by the Waabi Driver, can take on the full range of real-world freight, from operating within less-than-truckload networks to moving goods directly to third-party facilities, meeting customers where they are. We're incredibly excited about what's ahead as we continue building that future together with Volvo."

With customer operations underway, V.A.S. and Waabi will use real-world experience from the Dallas-Houston lane to prepare for additional routes and support the broader scaling of autonomous freight in the coming years.

Unlocking autonomy for one of freight's most operationally complex segments

LTL shipping requires dynamic networks to consolidate, haul, and distribute goods from multiple customers on tightly coordinated schedules. By moving freight directly between facilities, without handoffs, the Volvo VNL Autonomous powered by the Waabi Driver gives LTL providers like Warp a more predictable way to keep their networks on schedule.

"Working with Volvo Autonomous Solutions and Waabi demonstrates what Warp's network was built for: bringing advanced technology into the everyday movement of freight," said Daniel Sokolovsky, CEO of Warp. "The value of autonomy grows when you can coordinate the freight around it. Warp brings together shipments from multiple customers and aligns routes, capacity, and timing, so advances on a single lane can benefit the broader network."

October 5, 2026

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Journalists wanting further information, please contact:

Ceren Wende

Head of Marketing and Communication, Volvo Autonomous Solutions

+ 46 31 322 4536

[email protected]

About Volvo Autonomous Solutions (V.A.S.)

The autonomous transport solution offered by Volvo Autonomous Solutions includes a vehicle purpose-built for autonomous driving, a virtual driver, required infrastructure, operations, and uptime support as well as a cloud solution that controls the transport system and manages logistics flows. The solutions developed by V.A.S. are tailor-made for customers' needs and intended to make their operations safer, more productive, and more sustainable.

About Waabi

Waabi, founded by AI visionary Raquel Urtasun, is building the defining Physical AI Platform, starting with autonomous transportation. Waabi's autonomous trucking technology already moves freight across Texas, adding safe, reliable capacity and supporting on-time deliveries for Fortune 50 customers. The company is expanding into robotaxis and will deploy at least 25,000 on the Uber platform in the coming years. Waabi has raised over $1.3 billion to date and is backed by and partnered with world leaders in AI, automotive, logistics, and deep tech, including Khosla Ventures, NVIDIA, Volvo Group Venture Capital, and Uber.

About Warp

Warp is building the technology platform for a more connected freight industry. Serving customers including Walmart, DoorDash, and Gopuff, Warp brings less-than-truckload (LTL) and full-truckload (FTL) transportation into a single network. Its model combines the scale of a distributed carrier network with centralized intelligence and execution, creating a platform that can expand with customer demand and incorporate new capacity, including autonomous trucks.

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