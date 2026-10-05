Regulatory News:

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (ISIN: FR0013451044, Ticker: ALHGR) ("Hoffmann Green Cement" or the "Company"), an industrial player committed to the decarbonation of the construction sector that designs and markets innovative cold produced, clinker-free cements, announces the renewal of its strategic partnership with the Scientific and Technical Centre for Building (CSTB) for a further three years.

An assessment strategy to accelerate the deployment of Hoffmann Green solutions

As a leading player in assessment and innovation in the construction sector, the CSTB supports manufacturers in assessing the performance and conditions of use of innovative products and processes. These collaborations enable it to continuously enhance its expertise and knowledge in the field of innovation through direct exposure to new technologies and their practical applications.

For several years, Hoffmann Green has relied on this partnership to pursue a proactive approach to the assessment of its technologies. This strategic choice enables the Company to establish documented technical frameworks for its innovations, facilitate their integration into construction projects and thereby accelerate their commercial deployment.

This strategy notably resulted in a world first in 2025, with the award of three Technical Approvals within a single year for H-UKR 0% clinker cement. Issued by the Commission responsible for formulating Technical Approvals (CCFAT), with technical support from the CSTB, they represent the culmination of several years of assessment work and illustrate the broadening scope of applications for H-UKR.

These assessments cover all residential construction applications, including shallow foundations and superstructures, as well as particularly demanding structures such as wind turbine foundations. They therefore demonstrate the technical and regulatory head start achieved by Hoffmann Green in the field of 0% clinker cements.

Further expanding H-UKR applications and preparing the assessment of H-CLAY

Building on the progress achieved in recent years, Hoffmann Green now intends to continue working with the CSTB to further expand the scope of applications for H-UKR, supporting its deployment across new market segments and increasing the potential uses of its 0% clinker cements.

The renewed partnership will also enable the parties to prepare the next stages in the assessment of H-CLAY, the new technology developed by Hoffmann Green that enables clay to be transformed at ambient temperature into a co-product for use in the formulation of 0% clinker cements.

Julien BLANCHARD and David HOFFMANN, Co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, say: "This third renewal of our partnership with the CSTB reflects the quality and depth of the work we have carried out together over several years. From an early stage, we made the strategic choice to engage in the assessment of our technologies rather than wait for standards to potentially evolve. The award of three Technical Approvals for H-UKR represents the tangible outcome of this approach and a powerful accelerator for its commercial deployment. We now intend to build on this momentum by further broadening the applications of H-UKR and preparing the assessment of our new H-CLAY technology."

Jonathan SEBBANE, President of the CSTB, adds: "The renewal of this partnership illustrates the convictions that the CSTB shares with Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies: innovation is an essential driver for accelerating the decarbonization of the construction sector. The CSTB is proud to support the evaluation and deployment of disruptive solutions within the industry, in order to accelerate its adaptation to climate change."

ABOUT HOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES

Founded in 2014 and based in Bournezeau (Vendée, Western France), Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, produces and distributes innovative extremely low-carbon cements with a carbon footprint 5 times lower than traditional cement that present, at equivalent dosage and with no alteration to the concrete manufacturing process, superior performances than traditional cement.

Hoffmann Green operates two production units powered by a solar tracker park on the Bournezeau site: a 4.0 factory and H2, the world's first vertical cement plant inaugurated in May 2023. A third factory will be built in the Rhône-Alpes region with construction scheduled for 2027-2028 to bring the Group's total production capacity to around 1,000,000 tons per year. The group has industrialized a genuine technological breakthrough based on modifying cement composition and creating a cold manufacturing process, with 0% clinker and low energy consumption, making it a leading and unique player in the cement market that has not evolved for 200 years.

In a context of climate urgency and energy price inflation, Hoffmann Green Cement actively participates in energy transition by producing clean 0% clinker cement that consumes 10 to 15 times less energy than Portland cement. It also promotes eco-responsible construction and encourages circular economy and natural resource preservation. With its unparalleled and constantly evolving technological expertise, driven by high-performing teams, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies serves all markets in the construction sector, both in France and internationally.

Hoffmann Green was selected among the 2022 promotion of the top 20 French green startups as part of the French Tech Green20 program, led by the French Tech Mission in partnership with the Ministry of Ecological Transition. In June 2023, the company was selected for French Tech 2030, a new ambitious support program operated by the French Tech Mission alongside the General Secretariat for Investment (SGPI) and Bpifrance.

The company continues its international development through a licensing company model with contract signings in the United Kingdom and Ireland, Saudi Arabia and in the United States.

For further information, please go to: www.ciments-hoffmann.fr/

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Contacts:

Hoffmann Green

Pierre-Emmanuel Favre

Chief Financial Officer

finances@ciments-hoffmann.fr

02 51 460 600

NewCap Investors Relations

Thomas Grojean

Alban Dufumier

ciments-hoffmann@newcap.eu

01 44 71 94 94

NewCap Financial Media Relations

Nicolas Merigeau

Lise Vialard

ciments-hoffmann@newcap.eu

01 44 71 94 98

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies Telephone: +33 2 51 460 600 Email: finances@ciments-hoffmann.fr