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2C

WKN: A2JN55 | ISIN: FR0013341781 | Ticker-Symbol: 52C
Stuttgart
05.10.26 | 18:31
26,920 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
2CRSI SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
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RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,86027,16018:53
26,92027,10018:53
Dow Jones News
05.10.2026 18:33 Uhr
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2CRSi SA: Monthly Information Regarding the Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares Comprising the Share Capital as of September 30, 2026

DJ 2CRSi SA: Monthly Information Regarding the Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares Comprising the Share Capital as of September 30, 2026 

2CRSi SA 
2CRSi SA: Monthly Information Regarding the Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares Comprising the Share Capital as of 
September 30, 2026 
05-Oct-2026 / 18:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Press release 

Monthly Information Regarding the Total Number of Voting Rights and Shares Comprising the Share Capital as of September 
30, 2026 

Pursuant to Article L.233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the 
Autorité des Marchés Financiers 

Date     Total Number of Shares Comprising the Total Number of Theoretical   Total Number of Exercisable 
       Share Capital             Voting Rights          Voting Rights1 
 
 
30/09/2026  22 596 441               28 851 733            28 840 718

1 Number of exercisable voting rights = total number of voting rights attached to the total number of shares, minus the number of shares without voting rights (treasury shares, etc.).

- END -

About 2CRSi

Founded in 2005 in Strasbourg, France, 2CRSi designs, develops and manufactures high-performance computing servers and innovative solutions for artificial intelligence, high-performance computing and data storage.

Committed to a responsible and sustainable approach, the Group operates across several continents and provides energy-efficient technology solutions to industries including technology, manufacturing, gaming, scientific research and data centers. In fiscal year 2025-2026, the Group generated revenue of EUR416.2 million.

2CRSi has been listed since June 2018, initially on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0013341781), before transferring to Euronext Growth in November 2022.

For more information: 2crsi.com

Contacts 2CRSi 

2CRSi 
 
   Jean-Philippe LLOBERA 
                     Seitosei.Actifin 
   Director France 
                     Foucauld Charavay 
   03 68 41 10 70 
                    Financial Communication 
   investors@2crsi.com  
                     06 70 83 79 15 
  
                     foucauld.charavay@seitosei-actifin.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file

File: Shares and voting rights monthly report - September 2026 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:   English 
Company:   2CRSi SA 
       32, rue Jacobi-Netter 
       67200 Strasbourg 
       France 
Phone:    +33 3 68 41 10 70 
E-mail:    investors@2crsi.com 
Internet:   www.2crsi.com 
ISIN:     FR0013341781 
Euronext   AL2SI 
Ticker: 
AMF Category: Total number of voting rights and share capital / Information on the total number of voting rights and 
       the number of shares making up the share capital 
EQS News ID: 2410592 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2410592 05-Oct-2026 CET/CEST

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2410592&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 05, 2026 12:00 ET (16:00 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
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