

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pinterest, Inc. (PINS), the visual search and discovery platform, Monday announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Julia Brau Donnelly, will step down from her role, effective October 26.



James Dibbo, the former Chief Financial Officer for Global Entertainment, Advertising and Corporate Development of Amazon will be taking over as the Finance Chief of Pinterest on the same day.



Prior to Amazon, Dibbo was CFO of P.F. Chang's. He has also held senior finance leadership positions at Tesco and at BT Group.



On Monday, shares of the company closed at $20.06, up 4.15% on the New York Stock Exchange.



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