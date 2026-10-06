Das Instrument 2QO US74736K1016 QORVO INC.DL -,0001 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.10.2026

The instrument 2QO US74736K1016 QORVO INC.DL -,0001 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 06.10.2026



Das Instrument FZV HK0001294401 APAC RESOURCES LTD. ON EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.10.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 07.10.2026

The instrument FZV HK0001294401 APAC RESOURCES LTD. ON EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 06.10.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 07.10.2026



Das Instrument A1H FR0011051598 AMOEBA EO -,02 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.10.2026

The instrument A1H FR0011051598 AMOEBA EO -,02 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 06.10.2026



Das Instrument G18 US38741L1070 GRANITE PT MTG TR. DL-,01 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 06.10.2026

The instrument G18 US38741L1070 GRANITE PT MTG TR. DL-,01 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 06.10.2026





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