

BOULOGNE-BILLANCOURT (dpa-AFX) - Renault Group (RNO), an automotive company, on Monday announced that Chief Financial Officer Duncan Minto, who has decided to pursue new professional opportunities outside the Group and has appointed Carine Damois as CFO effective November 14.



Damois has more than 20 years of experience in finance leadership roles at industrial groups.



Damois has served as Deputy CFO of Michelin since 2021.



Damois will report to CEO François Provost and will join the Group's Leadership Team.



On Monday, Renault Group closed trading 2.35% higher at EUR 25.26 on the Paris Stock Exchange.



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