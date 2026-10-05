Loomis AB: Loomis completes the acquisition of Hermes Transportes Blindados

Loomis has today completed the acquisition of 99.80 percent of the shares in Hermes Transportes Blindados S.A. following the completion of the public tender offer ("Oferta Pública de Adquisición" or "OPA") and the fulfilment of the conditions set out in the Tender Offer Agreement. The total purchase price for the tendered shares amounted to approximately USD 297 million (approximately SEK 3 billion).

Hermes Transportes Blindados ("Hermes") is a leading provider of security logistics services in Peru. The company offers transportation, processing and secure storage of valuables, including cash, precious metals and minerals, as well as ATM management and cash processing services. With approximately 3,400 employees and 19 branches, Hermes serves around 1,000 customers across the financial, industrial and retail sectors, as well as the public sector and mining industry.

On May 5, 2026, Loomis announced that it had entered into a Tender Offer Agreement with shareholders representing 99.49 percent of the outstanding shares in the listed Peruvian valuables management company Hermes. In accordance with the agreement, Loomis launched a public tender offer (OPA) on August 31, 2026. By the end of the offer period on September 30, 2026, 87,072,827 shares, representing 99.80 percent of the outstanding shares, had been tendered. The transaction was completed on October 5, 2026, following the fulfillment of all closing conditions.

"With this acquisition, we establish Loomis in Peru and strengthen our position in Latin America. Hermes is a high-quality business with a strong market presence and a talented team. I am delighted to welcome more than 3,400 new colleagues to Loomis and look forward to building on Hermes' successful track record together," says Aritz Larrea, President and CEO of Loomis.

Hermes' management team and employees will remain with the company. From October 2026, Hermes will be reported within Loomis' segment Europe and Latin America.

Nordea Bank and Société Générale structured and coordinated the acquisition financing, including a committed bridge facility and guarantee facility. Ahead of closing, these facilities were refinanced through the proceeds of Loomis' previously announced EUR 300 million bond issuance.

For more information, please contact:

Jenny Boström

Head of Sustainability and IR

ir@loomis.com

+46 79 006 45 92



Fredrik Hammarbäck

Media Relations and External Communications Manager

media@loomis.com

+46 76 311 56 29

Loomis offers secure and efficient high-security logistics and comprehensive payments management, including transportation, processing and storage of cash and valuables. The company serves financial institutions, retailers, and governmental authorities globally. Loomis employs 24,000 people, operates around 400 branches in more than 25 countries, and had revenue of more than SEK 30 billion in 2025. Loomis AB is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Large-Cap list.