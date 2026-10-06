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WKN: A111E5 | ISIN: SE0002591420 | Ticker-Symbol: 24T
Tradegate
06.10.26 | 10:32
0,099 Euro
-0,40 % 0,000
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TOBII AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TOBII AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0990,10011:39
0,0980,09911:36
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.10.2026 08:00 Uhr
47 Leser
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TOBII AB: Changes to the Board of Directors of Tobii AB

Charlotta Falvin has announced that she will leave the Board of Directors of Tobii AB after more than eight years as a Board member. At the same time, the Board has decided to appoint Jesper Kärrbrink as advisor to the Board, effective immediately. The decision reflects the Board's view that additional expertise is needed in its work in light of the company's ongoing strategic review.

The Nomination Committee for the next General Meeting will be appointed based on the ownership structure as of 30 September 2026. The Board will share its assessment with the Nomination Committee as soon as it has been constituted, so that work on proposing new Board members can begin without delay.

"I would like to thank Charlotta for her valuable contributions to Tobii's Board. At the same time, we welcome Jesper Kärrbrink, whose experience will be an important addition to the company's ongoing strategic review," says Per Norman, Chairman of the Board of Tobii AB.

For more information, please contact:
Henrik Vikström, Interim Head of Communications, Tobii AB
Phone: +46 (0)70 952 80 06
Email: henrik.vikstrom@tobii.com

ABOUT TOBII
Tobii is the global leader in eye tracking and pioneer of attention computing. We are on a mission to improve the world with technology that understands human attention and intent. Creating tech for a better future, our technologies and solutions apply to areas such as behavioural studies and research, healthcare, education and training, gaming, extended reality, automotive, and many more. Tobii's eye tracking is used by thousands of enterprises, universities, and research institutes around the globe. Headquartered in Sweden, Tobii is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (TOBII). For more information: www.tobii.com.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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