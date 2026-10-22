TOBII AB: Interim report third quarter 2026: Strengthened core business and focus on financing

• Net sales amounted to SEK 140 million (158) with an organic decline of 12%. Adjusted for the effects of pre-purchase agreement and non-recurring revenues in the comparative quarter, net sales increased by 16%

• Gross margin was 79% (82%)

• Operating result (EBIT) amounted to SEK -217 million (-33). The result includes non-cash amortization and depreciation of SEK 48 million (41) and write-offs of SEK 180 million (0)

• Profit/loss amounted to SEK -235 million (-48)

• Earnings per share amounted to SEK -1.0 (-0.20)

• Free cash flow amounted to SEK -6 million (-29)



Significant events during and after the end of the quarter

• Launch of a locally installed version of Webcam eye tracking for research, a complement to the distributed online research tool launched in the second quarter

• Write-off of SEK 180 million within Autosense, mainly relating to legacy DMS technology developed before the acquisition of Autosense

• Carl Mellander and Charlotta Falvin have left their positions as members of the Board of Directors of Tobii. In connection with this the Board has decided to appoint Jesper Kärrbrink as advisor to the Board

• Martin Johansson was appointed acting CFO and succeeded Åsa Wirén, who left the company in connection with a relocation abroad and will support during a transition period



CEO Fadi Pharaon comments:

"We remain in a strained financial position, but we are encouraged that the underlying business is moving in the right direction. Through the strategic review and the cost-saving programs, we have strengthened Tobii's core business, Products & Solutions and Integrations, while we continue to evaluate strategic alternatives for Autosense. We are actively working to strengthen our capital structure and are on track toward our goal of positive operating cash flow for the Group in 2027.



Working to secure our financial platform

The Board of Directors, management and the company's principal shareholders are working together with external advisors to strengthen Tobii's balance sheet which is necessary in order to address the strained liquidity and meet the group's financial commitments. These include, among other things, repayments of COVID-related tax deferrals in the first quarter of 2027 and the first payment of the purchase price to Xperi for the acquisition of Autosense in the second quarter of 2027.



Tobii is actively evaluating various financing alternatives, including different forms of equity and debt financing. The feasibility and terms of these alternatives depend, among other things, on ongoing negotiations with Xperi regarding the upcoming purchase price payments for the acquisition of Autosense. There can be no assurance that this will result in any transaction, decision or other action. Tobii will provide further information when material events occur.



A strengthened core business: Products & Solutions and Integrations

The strategic review has shaped Products & Solutions and Integrations into a solid foundation, from which we can continue to build on. The extensive cost-saving programs and the measures we have implemented so far have strengthened Products & Solutions and Integrations. Among other things, we have sharpened our product priorities and are directing our resources toward the products, customers and segments that generate the highest returns. Products & Solutions and Integrations together reported positive EBIT in the third quarter.



Having largely focused on reducing our cost base, we are now taking the next step to strengthen our business within three priority areas:



1. Stronger financial control, with a disciplined cost base even as we grow and strict prioritization of our investments

2. Continued development of our business, where Products & Solutions will become our cash-generating core with an increased focus on business opportunities both within and beyond the research field, while Integrations is putting more efforts towards more standardized platforms and selected verticals

3. A more customer-centric culture and sharper commercial execution



The principle straightforward: we safeguard liquidity, focus our resources and scale up where we see profitable growth.



Autosense remains under strategic review

Autosense remains under strategic review. Last quarter, we took an important step by presenting further measures that will reduce Autosense's annual cost base by more than SEK 50 million. We also presented a revised strategic direction focused on shorter payback periods and lower risk. Autosense remains under review, and we are evaluating all alternatives that could strengthen Tobii's financial position.



Improved underlying results

Net sales amounted to SEK 140 million (158), a decrease of 11 percent. Adjusted for a pre-purchase deal with Dynavox and non-recurring revenue in the comparison quarter, sales grew by 16 percent. Products & Solutions showed positive organic growth in the quarter. This was driven in part by a gradual normalization in China, after recent months' delays in procurement following the country's new five-year plan.



The group's EBIT amounted to SEK -217 million, negatively affected by an impairment within Autosense of SEK 180 million, while Products & Solutions and Integrations together reported positive EBIT for the quarter. The impairment mainly relates to the legacy DMS technology that Tobii developed before the acquisition of Autosense. It also reflects the new strategic direction for the business unit.



The group's operating profit before depreciation, amortization and impairment (EBITDA) increased to SEK 18 million (11), a margin of 13 percent (7). This was achieved even though the previous year's pre-purchase agreement with Dynavox had a significant positive effect on both earnings and margin in the comparison quarter.



Free cash flow amounted to SEK -6 million, and cash and cash equivalents amounted to SEK 29 million at the end of the quarter.



Outlook

Over more than two decades, Tobii has built a world-leading position in eye tracking. We are now moving from a broad technology portfolio to a focused company that turns human sensing into customer value. The direction is clear and the work is underway.



I would like to thank our employees for their commitment and hard work during a demanding period, and our customers, partners and shareholders for their continued trust and support."



Q3 presentation on Thursday, October 22, 09.00 CEST.



CEO Fadi Pharaon and acting CFO Martin Johansson will present and comment on the report. The presentation will be held in English and will be followed by a Q&A session.



Follow the audio webcast presentation live at: Q3 Report 2026

Please make sure you are connected to the webcast by logging in a few minutes before the presentation begins. It will be possible to ask questions via the chat function or verbally, by selecting participation options.



The presentation material will be available at Tobii's website. The report and a recording of the webcast will be available on the same page.



For more information, please contact:

Henrik Vikström, Interim Head of Communications, Tobii AB,

Phone: +46 (0)70 952 80 06

email: henrik.vikstrom@tobii.com

