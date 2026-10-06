

JONA (dpa-AFX) - Holcim AG (HOLN.SW), a building materials company, said Tuesday it has begun capturing Carbon dioxide (CO2) at its Fujairah cement plant in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and permanently storing it underground as solid rock using technology developed by carbon removal company 44.01.



The project is the UAE's first live-condition carbon capture and underground mineralization pilot in the cement industry.



The technology captures CO2 from the plant's flue gas daily and transports it to a nearby site, where it is injected into reactive ultramafic rock formations and converted into stable carbonate rock.



Mineralization naturally occurs when CO2 reacts with rocks such as peridotite, while 44.01's technology accelerates the process to permanently store CO2 as carbonate minerals underground.



Holcim said the approach provides a scalable and permanent alternative to conventional geological storage, in which compressed CO2 is injected into depleted oil and gas reservoirs.



The carbon capture system is being delivered in collaboration with NT Energies, a joint venture between Technip Energies and NMDC Energy, using Shell CANSOLV technology through an alliance between Shell Catalysts & Technologies and Technip Energies.



Gulf Cryo transports the captured CO2 to the mineralization site, while Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation and the Fujairah Environment Authority provide local support.



Holcim said the project supports its NextGen Growth 2030 strategy and aligns with the UAE's Net Zero 2050 Strategic Initiative.



On the SIX Swiss Exchange, Holcim shares were up more than 1% at CHF 65.92.



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