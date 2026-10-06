ECONOCOM: Quentin Bouchard and Israel Garcia appointed to the Board of Directors of Econocom Group

Press release

Brussels, 5 October 2026

Quentin Bouchard and Israel Garcia appointed to the Board

of Directors of Econocom Group





Econocom announces the appointment of Quentin Bouchard and Israel Garcia as Members of the Board of Directors, following its General Meeting of 29 September 2026.

Already members of the Executive Committee, both executives join the Board of Directors, strengthening the alignment between the Group's governance bodies and the management team that drives the One Econocom strategic plan on a daily basis.

This development reflects the Group's determination to evolve its governance in support of its ambitions and to foster close alignment between strategic directions and their operational implementation.

Econocom's Board of Directors, which previously comprised eight members, now has ten. Alongside Quentin Bouchard and Israel Garcia, it brings together Jean-Louis Bouchard, Chairman-founder and Managing Director, Angel Benguigui, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Robert Bouchard, Vice-Chairman and Director, Chantal De Vrieze and Jean-Philippe Roesch, non-executive directors, and Philippe Capron, Sophie Guieysse and Marie-Christine Levet, independent directors.

Both executives bring to the Board of Directors their in-depth knowledge of the Group, its activities and its operational challenges.

With these appointments, Econocom continues to transform its governance and strengthens the conditions required to deliver its "One Econocom" strategic plan, in support of its growth trajectory.



Biographical information

Quentin Bouchard is Managing Director Equipment & Services France and Managing Director Global Group Tech & Security. He joined Econocom in 2013 and took charge of the Group's IT and security in November 2023, before leading its technology across Europe in July 2024. Since January 2026, he has also headed the Group's supply and services activities in France, with the mission of industrialising its AI and data offerings.

Israel Garcia is Managing Director Business Development & Strategic Plan and Country Manager for Econocom in the United Kingdom and Ireland, roles he has combined since July 2024. He began his career in consulting at Accenture, then spent more than ten years leading an international company in the construction materials sector across several European countries. He went on to co-found Altabox, a Spanish company specialising in omnichannel marketing strategies, which joined Econocom's portfolio in 2018 and marked his entry into the Group, where he has since held several P&L management positions.





ABOUT ECONOCOM

The Econocom Group, founded 50 years ago, has been a pioneer in supporting businesses with their digital transformation. Econocom supplies, finances and provides managed services for workplace, audiovisual and infrastructures. This includes equipment purchasing, configuration and customization, maintenance and repair, refurbishment and end-user support. Operating in 16 countries with ~8,680 employees, Econocom achieved €2.9 billion in revenue in 2025. The group is listed on Euronext Brussels and is part of the Tech Leaders and Family Business indices.



FOR MORE INFORMATION

www.econocom.com

Contact Econocom: Laurence.decaux@econocom.com

Myriam Hamza: myriam.hamza@havas.com

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Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-100684-20260929_cp-econocom_board-appointments_en.pdf