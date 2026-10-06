Danish Aerospace and Defence Company A/S: DADC to develop new mobile counter measurement for Astronauts

DADC to develop new mobile counter measurement for Astronauts

Odense, October 6, 2026

Danish Aerospace and Defence Company A/S (DADC), based in Odense, has signed a contract with the European Space Agency (ESA) to develop and build a prototype of critical components for a new mobile Lower Body Negative Pressure (LBNP) device. The prototype will be tested with existing DADC exercise equipment. LBNP is used as a countermeasure on the International Space Station to help prepare astronauts for their return to Earth.

Lower Body Negative Pressure can help counteract the headward fluid shift that occurs in microgravity, where gravity no longer draws blood towards the lower body. This fluid shift can increase intracranial pressure and may contribute to vision-related changes in astronauts.

Over the years, LBNP has proved to be an effective countermeasure for several physiological effects associated with long-duration exposure to microgravity. However, the use of current LBNP devices is limited by their size and stationary design. They have therefore mainly been used in scientific experiments demonstrating the benefits of lower body negative pressure. By simulating some of the effects of gravity in weightless environments, LBNP may also help recondition the body for a return to Earth's gravity.

The proposed device combines DADC's technical expertise with the scientific expertise of Dr. Lonnie Petersen of the University of Copenhagen and MIT. University of Copenhagen is a subcontractor to DADC. The long-term objective is to develop a mobile device that astronauts could potentially use every day.

DADC has more than 35 years of experience in designing and manufacturing medical devices and exercise equipment for use in space. Dr. Lonnie Petersen has more than two decades of experience running human experiments on the International Space Station as well as commercial spaceflights. She is one of the leading experts on LBNP in general and wearable LBNP in particular. She has created the first versions of the mobile LBNP countermeasure and has demonstrated its function in weightlessness.

The prototype will demonstrate a limited but critical section of the device, extending from the foot to the knee. This is the most technically challenging area because the ankle moves in multiple directions and is involved in a wide range of activities. The prototype will incorporate sensors to measure pressure, humidity, and temperature while it is worn in a mobile setting.

The prototype technology will be tested with existing DADC exercise devices, including the Teal CEVIS Flight Ergometer and E4D rowing and resistive-exercise equipment, to assess its feasibility in a mobile exercise environment.

The is carried out under the GSTP program and funded by the European Space Agency.

The contract does not impact the Company's guidance for the current financial year.

For further information:

Thomas A. E. Andersen, CEO,

Danish Aerospace and Defence Company A/S

Mobile: +45 40 29 41 62,

Mail: ta@danishaerospace.com