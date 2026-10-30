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DA

WKN: A2PLCY | ISIN: DK0061140407 | Ticker-Symbol: S2Q
München
30.10.26 | 08:03
0,343 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
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DANISH AEROSPACE AND DEFENCE COMPANY A/S Chart 1 Jahr
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DANISH AEROSPACE AND DEFENCE COMPANY A/S 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
30.10.2026 16:00 Uhr
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Artikel bewerten:
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Danish Aerospace and Defence Company A/S: Danish Aerospace and Defence Company A/S updates the guidance for 2026 and issues preliminary guidance for 2027

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

Odense, October 30th, 2026

Company Announcement no. 91 - 30.10.2026

This announcement contains inside information.

Danish Aerospace and Defence Company A/S updates the guidance for 2026 and issues preliminary guidance for 2027

The ongoing uncertainty in the global civil space flight market continues to affect the company in the short term, as several expected orders have not yet materialised. Consequently, DADC is revising its guidance for 2026 and providing preliminary guidance for 2027.

Updated guidance for 2026:

The company updates the guidance for the fiscal year 2026 as follows:

  • Total Revenue (incl. other income) of DKK 16-18 million (previously DKK 18-20 million); and
  • Operating profit (EBITDA) of approx. DKK -6 to -4 million (previously DKK -2 to 0 million).

In the longer term, DADC still remains well-positioned to provide key exercise- and medical monitoring equipment for future human space- and defense programs and for customers in other extreme environments.

In accordance with the financial calendar the DADC Q3 trading update will be issued on November 4th, 2026.

Preliminary guidance for 2027

For the financial year 2027, the company provides the following preliminary guidance:

  • Total Revenue (incl. other income) of DKK 23-27 million; and
  • Operating profit (EBITDA) of approx. DKK 1-4 million.

For further information, please contact:

Danish Aerospace and Defence Company A/S:

CEO Thomas A.E. Andersen

Cell: +45 40 29 41 62

Email: ta@danishaerospace.com

Certified Adviser:

HC Andersen Capital

ca@hcandersencapital.dk
Cell: +45 30 93 18 87
Bredgade 23B, 2., 1260 København K

About Danish Aerospace and Defence Company A/S:

Danish Aerospace and Defence Company (DADC) is a high-tech company operating in the area of advanced medical instrumentation and other engineering fields primarily within space applications.

Our products are based on many years of specialized research and development. These consist of developing, integrating, and applying new as well as established medical technologies to the challenges of functioning and remaining reliable in space. These products and services bring the potential of space research and experience from space operations down to Earth for the benefit of all mankind.

Danish Aerospace and Defence Company employs engineers and technicians who deliver full engineering, production and technical services for our customers. We specialize in customer specific design, development, manufacturing, certification, maintenance, testing, and operations.

The company has developed five generations of respiratory equipment for spaceflight, ergometers for astronauts, countermeasures, adapted several commercial medical equipment for spaceflight and has participated in the development of the minus eighty-degree Celsius freezers.

The Company's quality system is certified in obligation to BS EN ISO 9001:2015, BS EN 9100:2018 technical equivalent to AS9100D that is the acknowledged standard in the area.

Note: This is a translation of the corresponding Company Announcement in Danish. In case of discrepancies between the Danish wording and the English translation, the Danish wording prevails.

www.DanishAerospace.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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