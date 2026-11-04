Danish Aerospace and Defence Company A/S: Danish Aerospace and Defence Company A/S trading update Q3 2026 - Outlook for 2026 is maintained

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT

Odense, November 4th, 2026

Company Announcement no. 92 - 04-11-2026

Danish Aerospace and Defence Company A/S trading update Q3 2026

Outlook for 2026 is maintained

The Board of Directors of Danish Aerospace and Defence Company A/S (DADC) has today approved the trading update for Q3 2026. The financial information is not audited.

Highlights

Total revenue (including other income) YTD is DKK 11,0 million, which is lower than expected.

EBITDA YTD is DKK -4,9 million, which is also lower than expected.

The "proto-flight model" of DADC's new multifunctional exercise device - E4D continue to be used by several crew members in the ESA Columbus Module.

The company has extended its contract with NASA, through Amentum US, to provide engineering sustainment services for the International Space Station's (ISS) Teal CEVIS Cycle Ergometer. This extension of the contract milestone marks 25 years of continuous CEVIS support on the ISS. The company's involvement with NASA exercise equipment extends back to 1993, representing 33 consecutive years of service for NASA.

DADC signed a contract with the European Space Agency (ESA) to develop and build a prototype of critical components for a new mobile Lower Body Negative Pressure (LBNP) device. The prototype will be tested with existing DADC exercise equipment. LBNP is used as a countermeasure on the International Space Station to help prepare astronauts for their return to Earth.

DADC is continuing the close dialogue with multiple commercial US and European human spaceflight and defence customers concerning partnership opportunities and delivery of equipment.

Financial guidance for fiscal year 2026 (as updated in company announcement no. 91) of total Revenue (incl. other income) of DKK 16-18 million and EBITDA of approx. DKK -6 to -4 million is maintained.

Concerning preliminary guidance for 2027, please refer to company announcement no. 91 of October 30th.

For further information, please contact:

Danish Aerospace and Defence Company A/S:

Niels Heering, Chairman of the Board of Directors

Mobile: +45 40 17 75 31

Thomas A.E. Andersen, CEO

Tel: +45 40 29 41 62

Mail: ta@danishaerospace.com

Certified Adviser

HC Andersen Capital

Tel.: +45 30 93 18 87

Email: ca@hcandersencapital.dk

Bredgade 23B, 2nd Floor

1260 Copenhagen K

Information about the Company

The Company develops and manufactures exercise equipment, biomedical health monitoring equipment, and water filtration equipment for manned spaceflight, which can also be used by the military and in other extreme environments. For example, the Company has developed six generations of pulmonary physiological equipment for manned spaceflight, as well as several generations of ergometers and a new combined training device to help astronauts maintain their physical fitness.

The equipment is also particularly relevant for situations on the ground where training and health monitoring are required, and in certain cases essential for survival under extreme and particularly demanding conditions. The Company is able to deliver highly reliable equipment thanks to its current staff of over 22 highly skilled employees specialising in fields such as electronics, mechanics, and software programming, and has specialised in customer-specific design, development, and manufacturing of advanced equipment.

With more than 35 years of experience, exclusive rights to certain key technologies for use in the space industry, as well as non-exclusive rights for use in the defence sector, and four patents on the technology in one of the Company's new E4D products, as well as recognised reference customers and a solid track record from many years of collaboration with the international space agencies NASA and ESA, it is the Management's assessment that the Company holds a unique position in the growing market for advanced biomedical equipment, both in the aerospace industry and in other extreme environments. The Company intends to leverage this positioning to expand its customer portfolio to include commercial customers within the aerospace industry, as well as the defence sector and other industries operating in extreme environments.

The Company's quality system is certified in obligation to BS EN ISO 9001:2015, BS EN 9100:2018 technical equivalent to AS9100D that is the acknowledged standard in the area.

Note: This is a translation of the corresponding company announcement in Danish. In case of discrepancies between the Danish wording and the English translation, the Danish wording prevails.

www.DanishAerospace.com