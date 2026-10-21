Danish Aerospace and Defence Company A/S: Danish Aerospace and Defence Company Extends CEVIS Support Agreement, Marking 25 Consecutive Years on the ISS

Danish Aerospace and Defence Company Extends CEVIS Support Agreement, Marking 25 Consecutive Years on the ISS

Odense, 21st October 2026

Danish Aerospace and Defence Company (DADC) has extended its contract with NASA, through Amentum US, to provide engineering sustainment services for the International Space Station's (ISS) Teal CEVIS Cycle Ergometer. The extension continues DADC's longest-running contract and reinforces its longstanding role in supporting astronaut health and mission readiness aboard the ISS.

DADC's support for ISS ergometers began in 2001, when the first CEVIS unit was launched aboard the Space Shuttle Discovery. This new extension of the contract milestone marks 25 years of continuous CEVIS support on the ISS. The company's involvement with NASA exercise equipment extends back to 1993, representing 33 consecutive years of service for NASA.

The Teal CEVIS was installed by Danish ESA astronaut Andreas Mogensen in October 2023 and has since proved to be a highly reliable workhorse for NASA. By spring 2026, it had surpassed 1,000 hours of active exercise use in approximately two and a half years of operation, without requiring major maintenance beyond routine inspections and ventilation cleaning.

For comparison, the previous generation of CEVIS equipment accumulated more than 5,000 hours of use across three flight units during its 22-year service life. The most heavily used unit alone logged 2,919 hours before being retired with what the team called a "Viking funeral."

The expanding human presence aboard the ISS is increasing demand for dependable exercise equipment. The orbital laboratory typically accommodates seven crew members, rising to 10 or 11 during crew handovers and commercial missions. To provide additional capacity, ESA launched DADC E4D multifunctional exercise system in 2026. E4D supports cycling, rowing, rope pulling and a wide range of resistive exercises, complementing existing equipment and helping the ISS meet the needs of larger crews.

Regular exercise is essential during longer stays in space because it helps counteract the effects of weightlessness on bones, muscles and the cardiovascular system. Astronauts aboard the ISS currently train for an average of two hours each day using several types of exercise equipment. Reliable systems such as CEVIS are therefore critical to crew health and long-duration mission readiness.

"Reaching 25 consecutive years of CEVIS support on the International Space Station is a milestone of which we are extremely proud," said Thomas A. E. Andersen, CEO of Danish Aerospace and Defence Company. "It reflects the reliability of our equipment, the dedication of our team and the strength of our long-term collaboration with NASA and its partners. Most importantly, CEVIS continues to support astronaut health and mission readiness every day."

Approximately 630 kilos of DADC-developed and manufactured hardware are currently operating and been used aboard the ISS, supporting the continued human presence in space.

For further information:

Thomas A. E. Andersen, CEO

Danish Aerospace and Defence Company A/S

Mobile: +45 40 29 41 62

Email: ta@danishaerospace.com

NASA astronaut Chris Williams using DADC's Teal CEVIS on board ISS. (Photo: NASA)