Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2026) - Zodiac Gold Inc. (TSXV: ZAU) (OTCQB: ZAUIF) (FSE: K19) ("Zodiac Gold" or the "Company"), a West African gold exploration company, is pleased to report the broadest and highest-grade trench interval at the Feh Feh target, part of its flagship Todi Gold Project in Liberia, to date: Trench FFT003 returned 34m at 0.71 g/t Au, including 18m at 1.18 g/t Au, which provides additional evidence of mineralized continuity along strike of trench FFT002.

Zodiac also reports a major expansion of the gold footprint along the Monterra Trend at Todi. New soil geochemistry has extended the Lewis North gold-in-soil anomaly by 1.2km to approximately 3km, while also expanding Lewis South and identifying additional anomalous zones beyond the previously defined Monterra Trend footprint.

Collectively, the results strengthen the continuity and scale of multiple targets and continue to build Zodiac Gold's pipeline of drill-ready opportunities along the 16km Monterra Trend.

Highlights:

Best Feh Feh Trench Result to Date: Trench FFT003, a 100m along-strike step-out from FFT002 (Map 1), returned 34m at 0.71 g/t Au, including 18m at 1.18 g/t Au, with a highest individual sample of 2.91 g/t Au. The result exceeds the previously reported 23m at 0.68 g/t Au, including 12m at 1.16 g/t Au, in FFT002.

Lewis North Grows to a 3km Gold Trend: New soil sampling has extended the Lewis North gold-in-soil anomaly by 1.2km to approximately 3km (Map 1). The new extension includes nine samples above 1 g/t Au, including a standout sample of 35.7 g/t Au, and lies along the same anomalous zone from previously reported high-grade trenching at Lewis North. Lewis South has also been extended to 2.2km.

New Gold Trends Expand the Search Area: A 1.3km soil anomaly has been identified approximately 750m southeast of Lewis South, coincident with the Gbolomine artisanal workings (Map 1), where the Company previously reported channel samples of 5m at 1.54 g/t Au, including 1m at 5.71 g/t Au. Reconnaissance sampling north of the established Monterra Trend has also returned gold-in-soil anomalism of up to 99 ppb Au across a broad area, including near the Marine artisanal workings, opening additional ground for systematic follow-up.

Drill Pipeline Continues to Grow: Two rigs continue drilling at Lewis, initial drilling at Feh Feh is planned in the coming weeks, and field crews are advancing follow-up work on the newly extended Lewis North trend to support drill targeting. The expanding geochemical footprint is generating additional targets while drilling tests the strongest zones already defined.

David Kol, President and CEO of Zodiac Gold, commented: "The significance of these results is the scale and continuity that are beginning to emerge across the Monterra Trend. Lewis North is no longer a localized anomaly-it now extends for approximately 3km, along the trend from some of our strongest trench results, and we are seeing additional gold trends develop beyond the footprint we had previously defined. At the same time, Feh Feh has delivered its best trench result to date on a 100m step-out. From an exploration standpoint, this is exactly what we want to see: multiple independent datasets-soil geochemistry, trenching and artisanal exposures-pointing us toward a larger, connected mineralized system and giving us a growing inventory of high-priority drill targets. With two rigs turning at Lewis and drilling at Feh Feh planned shortly, we are moving quickly to test that potential."





Map 1: Trench Locations and Gold-In-Soil Anomalism

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Lewis Gold-in-Soil Extensions

As part of its systematic exploration program along the Monterra Trend, Zodiac Gold has received assay results for 1,365 soil samples taken to the east and north of the existing samples which defined the footprint of the Monterra Trend.

The results extend the Lewis North gold-in-soil anomaly by 1.2km, bringing the total length to approximately 3km, trending between east-southeast and northeast. Results in this new extension include:

Nine soil samples above 1 g/t Au, with one sample near the northeastern end of the trend returning 35.7 g/t Au.

Within the trend, a grab sample of oxidised material being mined at the Saycalay artisanal workings returned 6.6 g/t Au.

The newly defined extension to Lewis North has materially increased the length of the trend available for drill testing. Trench results at Lewis North include:

58m at 3.15 g/t Au, including 11m at 15.40 g/t Au with 1m at 158 g/t Au, in trench LWT003,

52m at 0.71 g/t Au, including 19m at 1.51 g/t Au, and 25m at 0.43 g/t Au, in trench LWT001.

The alignment of the expanded soil anomaly with these trench results is exploration-significant because it provides a coherent surface vector for targeting mineralization beyond the areas already trenched and drilled.

The Company plans to commence drilling on the extension of the Lewis North trend within the next three weeks. Note that the gold-in-soil anomalism forming the extension to Lewis North may originate from a northeast trending feature only or a series of northwest trending features intersecting the northeast trend. Zodiac Gold's geological team is completing follow-up fieldwork to assist with drill hole planning.

The survey has also extended the Lewis South gold-in-soil anomaly, which now totals 2.2km in length. This extension lies along strike from previously reported trenching at Lewis South:

Trench YCT006: 84m at 0.51 g/t Au, including 30m at 1.04 g/t Au

Trench YCT005: 54m at 0.34 g/t Au and 136m at 0.26 g/t Au, including 8m at 0.7 g/t Au

New Trends Identified

Approximately 750m southeast of the Lewis trend, a new 1.3km soil anomaly has been identified in the vicinity of the Gbolomine artisanal workings, where the Company previously reported channel sample results of 5m at 1.54 g/t Au, including 1m at 5.71 g/t Au, and 3m at 0.96 g/t Au, including 1m at 2.05 g/t Au (news release dated August 25, 2026). This is the first soil geochemical survey in the Gbolomine area. Until now, mineralization there had been defined only by channel sampling in individual artisanal pits. Defining a kilometre-scale soil anomaly around those workings expands Gbolomine from a point occurrence into a broader exploration target that can now be systematically tested by trenching and/or drilling.

Wider-spaced soil sampling has also been completed north of the previously defined Monterra Trend footprint, returning scattered gold-in-soil anomalism up to 99 ppb Au across a broad area, including the artisanal workings at the Marine target, located 1,450m northeast of gold-in-soil anomalism at Ben Ben. Although this reconnaissance sampling is wider spaced and requires follow-up, the results are important for target generation because they demonstrate anomalous gold beyond the previously mapped limits of the Monterra Trend. Infill soil sampling is planned to determine whether these anomalies form coherent trends which can be advanced to trenching and drilling.

Feh Feh Trenching - FFT003

Trench FFT003 was dug as a 100m along-strike step-out to the east-southeast of FFT002 (reported in the Company's news release dated August 25, 2026), testing the same anomalous zone on the same azimuth. FFT003 returned 34m at 0.71 g/t Au from 66m to 100m, including 18m at 1.18 g/t Au, with individual higher-grade samples of 1m at 2.91 g/t Au, 1m at 2.81 g/t Au, 1m at 2.34 g/t Au and 1m at 2.13 g/t Au. This is the broadest and highest-grade interval returned by trenching at Feh Feh to date, exceeding the 23m at 0.68 g/t Au, including 12m at 1.16 g/t Au, returned by FFT002. As FFT003 is a 100m step-out along strike, the result provides additional evidence that mineralization persists beyond the earlier trench rather than representing a single isolated exposure, strengthening Feh Feh as a priority drill target.

Trench details at the Feh Feh target are shown in Table 1 and significant intersections are shown in Table 2.

Table 1: 2026 trench collar data at the Feh Feh target

Trench ID Easting (UTM WGS84, 29N) Northing (UTM WGS84, 29N) Elevation (m) Azimuth (degrees) Dip (degrees) Length (m) FFT001 327853 719409 44 90 0 101.60 FFT002 328277 718427 43 25 0 176.00 FFT003 328367 718387 54 25 0 173.00

Table 2: Intersections above 0.1 g/t Au in trenching at the Feh Feh target

Trench ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au g/t FFT001 10.00 11.00 1.00 0.16 FFT001 62.00 89.00 27.00 0.19 Including 66.00 67.00 1.00 1.13 FFT002 49.00 55.00 6.00 0.14 FFT002 59.00 60.00 1.00 0.10 FFT002 61.00 64.00 3.00 0.10 FFT002 66.00 68.00 2.00 0.10 FFT002 73.00 80.00 7.00 0.12 FFT002 85.00 100.00 15.00 0.20 FFT002 105.00 128.00 23.00 0.68 Including 105.00 117.00 12.00 1.16 Including 115.00 116.00 1.00 8.28 FFT003 66.00 100.00 34.00 0.71 Including 77.00 95.00 18.00 1.18 Including 79.00 80.00 1.00 2.34 Including 87.00 88.00 1.00 2.81 Including 91.00 92.00 1.00 2.13 Including 93.00 94.00 1.00 2.91 FFT003 135.00 137.00 2.00 0.13 FFT003 147.00 162.00 15.00 0.22 Including 155.00 156.00 1.00 1.28

Note that significant intersections have been determined as intervals above 0.1 g/t Au with a minimum length of 2m and a maximum of 2m of consecutive samples below 0.1 g/t Au. Further exploration is required to confirm the orientation of the mineralized zones and, as such, intervals are sampled lengths rather than true thicknesses.

Sampling and QA/QC Procedures

Trenching:

Following excavation, the walls of the trenches were cleaned and samples were taken at 1m intervals in channels along one wall, with care being taken to avoid contamination between samples. QA/QC procedures included the addition of blank and duplicate samples to the sample sequence, all of which returned acceptable results.

All samples met the standards for chain of custody without the opportunity for third party access from Zodiac Gold's exploration camp to the Liberia Geochemical Services Inc. sample preparation laboratory in Monrovia, Liberia. Each sample was dried and then crushed to 70% passing -2mm and a representative 1kg split was taken by riffle splitting. The split was then pulverized to 85% passing -75 micron and approximately 200g was bagged and labelled, with the remainder being returned to Zodiac Gold. Analysis was performed by 50g fire assay with an atomic absorption finish (method Au-AA26) at the ALS Geochemistry laboratory in Kumasi, Ghana. Samples returning grades in excess of 10 g/t Au by the initial fire assay analysis are re-assayed using fire assay with a gravimetric finish to provide a more accurate quantification at higher grades.

Soil Sampling:

Samples to the east of the existing soil samples at the Lewis target were taken on lines oriented to the northeast with a line spacing of 100m and sample spacing of 50m along each line. Soil samples to the north of the Ben Ben to Lewis targets were taken on lines oriented to the northeast with a line spacing of approximately 500m and sample spacing of 100m along each line.

Planned soil sample locations were navigated to using a handheld GPS. On arrival, each site was assessed for potential sources of contamination and moved if necessary, and the actual location coordinates were recorded. Details such as land use, slope angle and direction, soil type, soil colour, moisture content and depth of sample were recorded. A 50-60 cm hole was dug and approximately 2-3 kg of material from the bottom of the hole was placed in a plastic bag labelled with the sample number. Where it was not possible to dig to a depth of 50-60 cm, the sample was taken from as deep as possible and the actual depth was recorded. Equipment was cleaned between samples to avoid contamination.

Samples were submitted to Liberia Geochemical Services Inc. in Monrovia where they were dried and sieved using an 80 mesh (177 micron) sieve. Where necessary, clumps of material were broken down carefully using a pestle before sieving. Approximately 150 g (ranging from 120-170 g) of the sieved sample was bagged and labelled, with the remainder being returned to Zodiac Gold. Analysis was performed by 50g fire assay with an atomic absorption finish (method Au-AA24) at the ALS Geochemistry laboratory in Kumasi, Ghana. Sample BBS3257 returned a grade over the upper limit of method Au-AA24 (10,000 ppb Au upper limit) and was reanalysed by method Au-GRA22 (50g fire assay with gravimetric finish) and returned a grade of 35,700 ppb Au (35.7 g/t Au). ALS Geochemistry is independent of Zodiac Gold and is accredited for method Au-AA24.

Qualified Person

Tom Dowrick, Director of Exploration at Zodiac Gold, is a Chartered Geologist of the Geological Society of London and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. He has reviewed and approved the technical and scientific information contained in this release.

About Zodiac Gold

Zodiac Gold Inc. (TSXV: ZAU) (OTCQB: ZAUIF) (FSE: K19) is a West African gold exploration company focused on its flagship Todi Gold Project in Liberia - an underexplored, politically stable, mining friendly jurisdiction hosting several large-scale gold and iron ore deposits. Strategically positioned along the fertile Todi Shear Zone, Zodiac Gold is developing a district-scale gold opportunity with additional iron ore potential, covering a vast 2,316 km² land package. The Todi Gold Project has undergone de-risking, showcasing proven gold occurrences at both surface and depth, with five drill-ready targets, four of which have been drilled, delivering high-grade gold intercepts.

Forward Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation.

Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections, and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "forecast", "expect", "potential", "project", "target", "schedule", "budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's planned exploration programs and drill programs and potential significance of results, including the unconfirmed BBS3257 soil result, are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Company's expectations include actual exploration results, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, results of future resource estimates, future metal prices, availability of capital, and financing on acceptable terms, general economic, market or business conditions, uninsured risks, regulatory changes, defects in title, availability of personnel, materials, and equipment on a timely basis, accidents or equipment breakdowns, delays in receiving government approvals, unanticipated environmental impacts on operations and costs to remedy same, and other exploration or other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause such actions, events, or results to differ materially from those anticipated. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and accordingly readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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