Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend online at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2026) - Good Purpose Investments Inc. (CSE: GPIN) (FSE: 8BS) (OTCQB: GPINF) ("GPI" or the "Company"), a sustainability-focused company that acquires, develops, and scales environmentally aligned operating businesses, announced today that George Tsogas, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, will present live at The Global Markets Virtual Forum, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on October 8, 2026. Mr. Tsogas will also be available for one-on-one meetings with investors during the event.

Presentation Date : October 8, 2026

Presentation Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Registration: Register here

One-on-One Meetings: Request a meeting

The live, interactive presentation will provide investors with an update on GPI's business and strategy, followed by an opportunity to ask management questions in real time. Investors who are unable to attend live will be able to access an archived webcast following the event, available through the investor section of GPI's website.

"Engaging with investors is an important part of our broader strategy as we continue to expand our sustainability-focused operating businesses and build awareness of GPI's platform," said George Tsogas, Chief Executive Officer of GPI. "The Global Markets Forum provides an opportunity to share our recent progress, outline how our businesses fit together, and discuss our approach to creating long-term value as we grow."

About Good Purpose Investments Inc.

Good Purpose Investments Inc. is a sustainability-focused company that acquires, develops, and scales environmentally aligned businesses operating across circular materials, sustainable manufacturing technologies, and next-generation consumer product categories. The Company aims to build a diversified portfolio of investments and internally developed businesses supported by shared infrastructure, commercial expertise, and centralized innovation capabilities. Its initial portfolio company is Waste2Wear, a wholly owned subsidiary of GPI and provider of circular textile and product solutions. For more information, visit www.good-purpose.com.

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