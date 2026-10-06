CXApp Inc.: CXAI Launches Beat, New Agentic AI Product That Turns Work Queues Into Action

New AI agent identifies stalled work, prepares the next step and executes approved actions across everyday workflows; live demonstrations planned for SF Tech Week on October 6 and LA Tech Week on October 13

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 6, 2026 / CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI), an enterprise agentic AI platform company, today announced Beat, a new AI agent designed to identify work that is waiting, prepare the next required action and, with user approval, execute that action directly within the systems where teams already work.

Beat represents another step in CXAI's strategy to move AI beyond answering questions toward taking coordinated action across real business workflows. Beat also expands CXAI's Agentic AI platform beyond workplace experience into workflow execution and enterprise productivity, creating a foundation for agents that can operate across multiple business functions.

The initial release is designed for engineers, developers, product managers and founders, with support for additional teams, including sales and executive workflows, planned over time. CXAI will demonstrate Beat publicly at SF Tech Week on October 6 and LA Tech Week on October 13, part of Tech Week by a16z.

"The next phase of AI is not another chatbot - it is software that understands what needs to happen next and helps make it happen," said Khurram Sheikh, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of CXAI. "Beat is our expression of that idea. It identifies work that is waiting, prepares the next action and, with human approval, carries it through. We are starting with engineering and product teams because the workflow is measurable and immediate, but the architecture is designed to extend across the enterprise. This is how we see Agentic AI becoming part of everyday work."

From AI Assistance to AI Action

Beat is designed around a simple problem: important work often stalls not because someone made a bad decision, but because the next action is waiting on someone who is already busy.

Beat reads tickets, pull requests, messages and meeting notes, determines what requires attention and prepares the next step before the user opens it. A PR review can be written, tickets can be drafted and open questions surfaced automatically. The user remains in control: once approved, Beat carries out the action in the system where the work already lives.

The objective is to reduce the friction between identifying work and completing it, while maintaining human control over every action.

A New Product in CXAI's Agentic AI Strategy

CXAI is building its platform around the idea that intelligent agents should be able to understand context, connect information across systems, prepare actions and help organizations move work forward more efficiently.

Beat is a concrete product expression of that strategy, applying Agentic AI to a specific and measurable business problem.

The Company intends to use focused agents such as Beat to address individual workflow bottlenecks while expanding the underlying platform across additional teams and enterprise use cases.

Live at SF and LA Tech Week

CXAI will demonstrate Beat live during two Tech Week sessions:

SF Tech Week

Tuesday, October 6, 2026

10:00 AM PT

SPIN San Francisco

LA Tech Week

Tuesday, October 13, 2026

10:00 AM PT

Santa Monica, California

The sessions will combine an open discussion with a live demonstration of Beat, including examples of where engineering work can stall across tickets, pull requests and meetings and how Beat is designed to keep that work moving.

At the San Francisco event, A Global Tech Podcast, hosted by Michael Waitze, will livestream conversations with CXAI executives including:

Khurram Sheikh, Chairman and CEO - 9:30 AM PT

Chris Wiegand, General Manager, North America - 11:20 AM PT

Try Beat

Beat is available now in beta.

Teams can sign up at cxapp.com/beat to put Beat to work on their own workflows and provide feedback on the use cases they would like CXAI to address next.

About CXApp Inc.

CXApp Inc. is an enterprise agentic AI platform company focused on helping organizations improve productivity, automate workflows and enhance business performance through artificial intelligence.

The Company's platform combines operational intelligence, analytics, workplace technologies and intelligent automation to deliver measurable business outcomes across enterprise and mid-market organizations.

CXAI serves customers across technology, financial services, healthcare, media and other industries while expanding its AI capabilities through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions.

www.cxapp.com

CXApp Inc.: marketing@cxapp.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The expectations, estimates, and projections of the Company may differ from its actual results and consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," or the negative or other variations thereof and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, expectations with respect to future performance of the Company, including projected financial information (which is not audited or reviewed by the Company's auditors), and the future plans, operations and opportunities for the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements are based on the current expectations of the Company's management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results. Factors that may cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the demand for the Company's services together with the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors or changes in the business environment in which the Company operates; changes in consumer preferences or the market for the Company's services; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the availability or competition for opportunities for expansion of the Company's business; difficulties of managing growth profitably; the loss of one or more members of the Company's management team; loss of a major customer and other risks and uncertainties included from time to time in the Company's reports (including all amendments to those reports) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. You should not place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this communication.

SOURCE: CXApp Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/cxai-launches-beat-new-agentic-ai-product-that-turns-work-queues-into-1233462