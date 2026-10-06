Jaguar Health, Inc.: Napo Pharmaceuticals, a Jaguar Health Family Company, Sponsoring Intestinal Failure Panel Discussion at Pediatric Gastroenterology Conference in Abu Dhabi

Company remains sharply focused on its ongoing rare disease intestinal failure global development program for microvillus inclusion disease (MVID) and short bowel syndrome (SBS) for crofelemer powder for oral solution, targeting an NDA filing for MVID mid-2027

A recent Rareatives article shares the story of a young child living with MVID, highlighting the importance of family perspectives, supportive communication, and collaboration with clinicians in addressing rare intestinal diseases

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 6, 2026 / Jaguar Health, Inc. (Nasdaq:JAGX) today announced that Jaguar family company Napo Pharmaceuticals (Napo) is a sponsor of the 2nd Best of Elite Ped-GI meeting in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates and is also sponsoring a panel discussion titled Intestinal Barrier Beyond Total Parenteral Nutrition (TPN) on October 30, 2026 at the meeting. Participants in the panel discussion include Dr. Mohamad Miqdady, Dr. Christos Tzivinikos, and Pravin Chaturvedi, PhD, Napo's and Jaguar's Chief Scientific Officer and Chair of the Scientific Advisory Board.

Dr. Miqdady is the Division Chief of the Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology & Nutrition Division at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, a flagship tertiary hospital in the UAE and the largest teaching medical center in Abu Dhabi. He is also a Clinical Professor at Khalifa University's medical school in Abu Dhabi, and completed his Fellowship in Pediatric Gastroenterology at Baylor College of Medicine and Texas Children's Hospital in Houston.

Dr. Christos Tzivinikos, MD DCH FRCPCH MSc CEBP, Chairman of the 2nd Best of Elite Ped-GI meeting, is a Consultant Pediatric Gastroenterologist and Founder of the Pediatric GI Department at Al Jalila Children's Specialty Hospital in Dubai, and Clinical Associate Professor at Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences in Dubai.

Napo remains sharply focused on its ongoing global development program for oral crofelemer as adjunctive therapy to parenteral support (PS) for rare IF diseases, including MVID and SBS-IF. In June 2026, as announced , data was presented at the 58 th Annual European Society for Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology & Nutrition (ESPGHAN) Meeting in Lille, France from ongoing investigational studies with oral liquid crofelemer in pediatric patients with IF due to MVID and SBS-IF. The results of ongoing investigations of liquid oral crofelemer formulations demonstrate substantial reductions in weekly PS needs as well as in PS normalized to body weight in pediatric IF patients dosed orally for more than one year, with no significant clinical or laboratory abnormalities.

Jaguar's IF program is expected to continue to provide clinical milestones, including a planned New Drug Application (NDA) filing for MVID in mid-2027.

A recent Rareatives article shares the story of a young child living with MVID, highlighting the importance of family perspectives, supportive communication, and collaboration with clinicians in addressing rare intestinal diseases.

Dr. Miqdady is a member of Napo's Scientific Advisory Board. Dr. Miqdady and Dr. Tzivinikos are involved is clinical evaluations of crofelemer powder for oral solution for treatment of IF in pediatric IF patients.

The 2nd Best of Elite Ped-GI meeting is dedicated to advancing clinical knowledge and best practices in pediatric gastroenterology and nutrition, with a particular emphasis on parenteral nutrition in children with complex gastrointestinal disorders.

About the Jaguar Health Family of Companies

Jaguar Health, Inc. (Jaguar) is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company focused on developing novel proprietary prescription medicines sustainably derived from plants from rainforest areas for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress. Jaguar family companies Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Napo) and Napo Therapeutics S.p.A. focus on the development and commercialization of novel crofelemer powder for oral solution for the treatment of rare and orphan gastrointestinal disorders with intestinal failure, including microvillus inclusion disease and short bowel syndrome.

For more information about:

Jaguar Health, visit https://jaguar.health

Napo Pharmaceuticals, visit napopharma.com

Napo Therapeutics, visit napotherapeutics.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." These include statements regarding Jaguar's expectation that the company will file a New Drug Application (NDA) for crofelemer for MVID in mid-2027. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "aim," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this release are only predictions. Jaguar has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond Jaguar's control. Except as required by applicable law, Jaguar does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

Contact:

hello@jaguar.health

Jaguar-JAGX

SOURCE: Jaguar Health, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/napo-pharmaceuticals-a-jaguar-health-family-company-sponsoring-intest-1232993