Fortun Holdings, Corp: Fortun Holdings Reports Record Q3 2026 Funding Volume of $4.18 Million, Up 41% Year Over Year

Company surpasses $4 million in quarterly funding for the first time following back-to-back record months in July and August; September applications reach new record of 558 applications converted to underwriting.

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 6, 2026 / Fortun Holdings, Corp. (OTCID:FRTU) ("Fortun" or the "Company"), a financial technology company focused on providing revenue-based financing to underserved small businesses, today announced preliminary operating key performance indicators for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

Fortun funded approximately $4.18 million during Q3 2026, the highest quarterly funding volume in the Company's history and the first quarter in which funding exceeded $4 million.

Total Q3 funding increased 40.7% year over year, compared with approximately $2.97 million funded during Q3 2025, and increased 23.5% sequentially, compared with approximately $3.39 million funded during Q2 2026.

The record quarter follows back-to-back record monthly funding volumes in July and August 2026, when the Company funded approximately $1.45 million and $1.52 million, respectively. The Q3 results demonstrate that the increased operating activity observed during the summer developed into a broader quarterly step-up in funding volume.

Against average quarterly funding volume of approximately $3.1 million during 2025, Fortun reached a record $4.18 million in Q3 2026, marking the first time the Company surpassed $4 million in quarterly funding.

Of the approximately $4.18 million funded during Q3, approximately $3.92 million was funded internally by Fortun, representing growth of 39.9% year over year and 30.5% from Q2 2026.

Internally funded transactions represented approximately 94% of total Q3 funding volume, compared with approximately 89% during the immediately preceding quarter.

Transaction activity also accelerated significantly. Fortun completed 696 total transactions during Q3 2026, representing an increase of 50.3% from Q2 2026 and 25.9% from Q3 2025.

Internally funded transactions increased to 677, representing growth of 54.9% sequentially and 30.4% year over year.

September Applications Reach New Monthly Record

Application activity remained elevated throughout the third quarter and reached a new monthly record in September.

Fortun received 558 funding applications during September 2026, the highest monthly application volume recorded by the Company to date.

The September result continues the significant increase in application activity first reported in June 2026, when monthly applications increased to approximately 495 compared with the Company's prior nine-month monthly average of approximately 225.

September's 558 applications represent approximately a 148% increase over that prior nine-month monthly average.

The Company believes the sustained increase in application activity, combined with record Q3 funding volume, reflects the continued expansion of Fortun's opportunity pipeline and the higher level of operating activity first observed earlier this year.

Record Quarter Follows Consecutive Monthly Funding Records

The record third quarter follows two consecutive record-setting months for the Company.

Fortun funded approximately $1.45 million during July 2026, establishing what was then a new monthly Company record. The Company subsequently surpassed that level in August, funding approximately $1.52 million.

With total funding reaching approximately $4.18 million during Q3 2026, the Company converted those consecutive monthly records into the strongest funding quarter in Fortun's history and its first quarter above $4 million in funding volume.

Yoel Damas, President and Chief Executive Officer of Fortun Holdings, commented:

"The significance of Q3 is not simply that we achieved another record. July established a monthly record, August broke it, and we have now followed those two months with the strongest quarter in our history and our first quarter above $4 million in funding volume."

"We are also encouraged by where the growth is coming from. Internal funding increased approximately 40% year over year and more than 30% from the immediately preceding quarter, while internally funded transactions increased nearly 55% sequentially. At the same time, September applications reached a new monthly record of 558. We believe these metrics demonstrate that the higher level of activity we began seeing the second half of this year has continued to develop across the business."

Cash Collections Increase Approximately 25% Year Over Year

Cash collections totaled approximately $3.87 million during Q3 2026, representing an increase of 24.6% from approximately $3.10 million during Q3 2025.

Collections were essentially consistent sequentially with the approximately $3.89 million collected during Q2 2026.

The Company notes that changes in funding volume and changes in cash collections do not necessarily occur during the same reporting period. Fortun purchases future receivables that are collected over time, meaning recently originated receivables require time to season before the related cash collections are reflected over subsequent periods.

Accordingly, Q3 cash collections primarily reflect funding activity from earlier periods and do not yet fully reflect the Company's recent step-up to record funding volumes, including its first quarter above $4 million in total funding.

Fees collected, excluding NSF-related fees, reached approximately $1.05 million during Q3 2026, representing an increase of 32.6% year over year and 30.6% sequentially.

Operating Momentum Entering Q4

Management believes the Q3 operating results represent another milestone in Fortun's continued development.

Against average quarterly funding volume of approximately $3.1 million during 2025, Fortun reached a record $4.18 million during Q3 2026 while maintaining application activity substantially above historical levels.

The Company intends to continue emphasizing disciplined underwriting, conversion quality, portfolio performance and the efficient deployment of available capital as it works to expand its revenue-based financing platform.

About the Operating Metrics Presented

The operating metrics contained in this release are preliminary, unaudited internal performance measures used by management to evaluate and manage business activity.

These operating metrics are not GAAP financial measures and should not be interpreted as substitutes for GAAP revenue, net income, cash flow or other accounting-based financial measures.

"Funding volume" reflects amounts funded in connection with the Company's revenue-based financing transactions. "Internal Funding" reflects transactions funded directly through the Fortun platform using internally available funding capacity, while "Brokered Funding" reflects transactions placed with third-party funding sources.

"Amount Collected" reflects cash received in connection with purchased receivables. "Fees Collected," excluding NSF-related fees, is an internal cash-based operating metric and does not represent GAAP revenue.

The Company's GAAP financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 will be reported separately following completion of the applicable accounting and reporting process.

About Fortun Holdings, Corp.

Fortun Holdings, Corp. is a financial technology company focused on providing revenue-based financing solutions to underserved small businesses. Through its operating subsidiaries and technology-enabled underwriting platform, Fortun seeks to provide businesses with efficient access to growth capital while maintaining disciplined underwriting and portfolio management practices.

For additional information, visit www.frtu.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding expected future operating activity, funding volume, collections, portfolio growth, application trends, capital deployment, business expansion, financial performance and other future events or conditions.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, among others, the availability and cost of capital, changes in merchant demand, underwriting performance, collection performance, defaults, economic conditions, regulatory developments, competition, execution risks and other factors described in the Company's public disclosures.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Fortun undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

Fortun Holdings, Corp. | www.frtu.com | info@fortunco.com

Hayden IR | James Carbonara | (646) 755-7412 | james@haydenir.com

SOURCE: Fortun Holdings, Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/fortun-holdings-reports-record-q3-2026-funding-volume-of-4.18-millio-1233460