Fortun Holdings, Corp. to Present at the 20th Annual LD Micro Main Event

Management to Present at 11:30 a.m. PT on October 20 and Participate in One-on-One Meetings with Investors

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 8, 2026 / Fortun Holdings, Corp. (OTCID:FRTU) ("Fortun" or the "Company"), a financial technology company focused on providing revenue-based financing to underserved small businesses, today announced that members of Fortun Holdings' management team will present at the LD Micro Main Event, being held October 19-21, 2026, at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles.

The Company is scheduled to present at 11:30 a.m. PT (2:30 p.m. ET) on Tuesday, October 20, and management will also be available for one-on-one meetings with investors.

For more information or to schedule a meeting, please visit:

https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_135697/__welcome_cp.html?bank_access=0&event_id=135697

About Fortun Holdings, Corp.

Fortun Holdings, Corp. is a financial technology company focused on providing revenue-based financing solutions to underserved small businesses. Through its operating subsidiaries and technology-enabled underwriting platform, Fortun seeks to provide businesses with efficient access to growth capital while maintaining disciplined underwriting and portfolio management practices.

For additional information, visit www.frtu.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Fortun Holdings, Corp.

www.frtu.com

info@fortunco.com

Hayden IR

James Carbonara

(646) 755-7412

james@haydenir.com

SOURCE: Fortun Holdings, Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/fortun-holdings-corp.-to-present-at-the-20th-annual-ld-micro-main-ev-1233799