Fortun Holdings, Corp: Fortun Holdings Signs Term Sheet for Proposed $10 Million Non-Dilutive Credit Facility With Accordion Feature Up to $30 Million

Proposed facility contemplates an initial draw of up to $2 million and scalable borrowing capacity to support continued growth in small-business originations

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / September 15, 2026 / Fortun Holdings, Corp. (OTCID:FRTU) ("Fortun" or the "Company"), a financial technology company focused on providing revenue-based financing to underserved small businesses, today announced that it has signed a term sheet outlining the proposed terms of a non-dilutive senior secured credit facility.

The proposed facility contemplates an initial facility size of $10 million, with an accordion feature permitting increases in $5 million increments up to an aggregate facility size of $30 million. The contemplated structure provides for an initial draw of up to $2 million, subject to the applicable borrowing base, credit review and other conditions set forth in the term sheet.

Following closing, Fortun would be permitted to request additional draws ranging from $500,000 to $2 million as frequently as every 31 days, subject to applicable borrowing-base requirements, eligibility criteria, covenants and available funding capacity.

The proposed facility is structured as non-dilutive debt financing, with no contemplated issuance of Fortun common stock, warrants or other equity securities, and would be provided through a bankruptcy-remote special purpose subsidiary (SPV) wholly owned by Fortun, secured by the borrowing subsidiary's assets, including eligible receivables pledged to the facility.

Importantly, the contemplated facility is structured to preserve Fortun's flexibility to pursue additional financing and capital-markets opportunities in the future, including through separate financing arrangements that do not impair the collateral supporting this facility. The proposed structure also accommodates customary corporate-governance changes associated with the company's previously announced uplisting objectives.

Fortun expects that proceeds from the facility, if completed, would be used primarily to support the continued expansion of the Company's small-business funding activities and portfolio growth. The contemplated structure permits collections during the draw and interest-only period to be reinvested into new eligible receivables, subject to the borrowing-base, payment and other requirements of the facility.

The signed term sheet represents a significant advancement of the institutional financing initiative first publicly disclosed by Fortun in March 2026, when the Company announced that it had begun evaluating potential non-dilutive institutional credit facilities designed to expand funding capacity without relying on equity issuance.

"Approximately six months ago, we told our shareholders that we had begun the process of pursuing institutional, non-dilutive financing to help Fortun reach its next stage of growth," said Yoel Damas, Chief Executive Officer of Fortun Holdings. "We knew from the beginning that doing this the right way would take time. Not every offer is the right fit, and not every source of capital is the right partner. Our objective was not simply to find someone willing to provide capital; it was to find a structure that made sense for Fortun, our growth plans and our shareholders."

"Approximately six months later, that process has resulted in a signed term sheet contemplating an initial facility size of $10 million, with an accordion feature allowing the facility to increase to as much as $30 million, without issuing equity. We believe that is a meaningful result from the process we began earlier this year. There is still work to be completed before closing, but this represents an important milestone for Fortun."

"Our objective remains straightforward: fund more qualified small businesses, grow the portfolio responsibly, generate additional revenue and cash flow, and continue building Fortun into a larger and stronger financial company. Access to scalable, non-dilutive institutional capital has always been an important part of that strategy," Damas added.

Juan M. Sese, Chief Financial Officer of Fortun Holdings, commented:

"From a capital structure perspective, we believe the proposed facility is aligned with our financing strategy because it is designed to allow Fortun to increase its funding capacity without issuing additional equity. The borrowing-base structure aligns access to capital with the growth of eligible receivables, allowing the facility to potentially scale alongside the portfolio. If completed as contemplated, we believe this structure would provide Fortun with additional flexibility to deploy capital into new originations while maintaining our focus on disciplined portfolio management and responsible growth."

Since discussions with the lender began in mid-to-late July, the lender has reviewed Fortun, its operations and its receivables portfolio, with that initial diligence resulting in the issuance of the term sheet. The parties are now proceeding through the post-term-sheet diligence and definitive documentation process. Based on current discussions, the proposed facility is expected to close in November 2026.

About Fortun Holdings, Corp.

Fortun Holdings, Corp. (OTCID:FRTU) is a financial technology company focused on providing revenue-based financing solutions to underserved small businesses. Through its operating subsidiaries and technology-enabled underwriting and servicing platform, Fortun seeks to provide efficient access to growth capital while building a scalable financial services platform.

For corporate and investor information, visit www.frtu.com .

For information regarding Fortun's small-business financing products and services, visit www.fortunfunding.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning, among other things, the proposed credit facility, the anticipated timing and completion of the financing, potential borrowing availability, the initial draw, future draws, the accordion feature, the use of proceeds, the Company's ability to increase funding originations and portfolio growth, and the Company's financing and growth strategies.

These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied.

The proposed financing remains subject to further due diligence, verification procedures, background checks, required approvals, negotiation and execution of definitive documentation, satisfaction of closing and borrowing-base requirements, investor participation, available funding capacity and other conditions. There can be no assurance that the proposed facility will close on the terms or within the timeframe currently contemplated, that any particular amount will become available or be drawn, that Fortun will ultimately have access to the full amount contemplated by the accordion feature, or that the definitive documentation will reflect all of the terms currently contemplated by the term sheet.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. Fortun undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law.

Additional Notice

This press release is being issued for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any security, nor shall there be any sale of any security in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. Any financing contemplated by the proposed facility will be conducted only pursuant to applicable transaction documents and applicable securities laws.

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

Fortun Holdings, Corp.

www.frtu.com

info@fortunco.com

Hayden IR

James Carbonara

(646) 755-7412

james@haydenir.com

SOURCE: Fortun Holdings, Corp

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/fortun-holdings-signs-term-sheet-for-proposed-10-million-non-dilutiv-1220989