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WKN: A2QKUB | ISIN: US5502632061 | Ticker-Symbol:
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FORTUN HOLDINGS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
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ACCESS Newswire
18.08.2026 17:38 Uhr
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Fortun Holdings, Corp. to Present at Sidoti Micro-Cap Virtual Conference on Wednesday, August 19, 2026, at 2:30pm E.T.

Management will also be conducting 1x1 Virtual Investor Meetings

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 18, 2026 / Fortun Holdings, Corp. (OTCID:FRTU), a vertically integrated revenue-based financing company focused on providing growth capital to underserved small businesses, today announced that management will be presenting at the upcoming Sidoti Micro-Cap Virtual Conference being held August 19-20, 2026

Presentation: Virtual on Wednesday, August 19th from 2:30-3:00 PM Eastern in Track 1

Management will also be conducting 1x1 Virtual Investor Meetings. To schedule a meeting with management, please contact your conference representative or email James@HaydenIR.com

About Fortun Holdings, Corp.

Fortun Holdings, Corp. is a revenue-based financing company focused on providing growth capital to small and medium-sized businesses. Through its operating subsidiaries, Fortun combines origination, underwriting, servicing, and collections within a vertically integrated platform designed to support business owners who are often underserved by traditional financial institutions. The Company is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

For more information, visit www.FRTU.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company's growth strategy, business plans, public company development, website updates, brand recognition, merchant access, inbound business development, direct-to-merchant origination strategy, and long-term objectives. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Fortun Holdings, Corp. undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Investor Contact

Hayden IR
James Carbonara
(646) 755-7412
james@haydenir.com

SOURCE: Fortun Holdings, Corp.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/fortun-holdings-corp.-to-present-at-sidoti-micro-cap-virtual-confere-1208815

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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